With an old-school mentality and some new-age features, the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe remains a rugged, reliable workhorse that can be dressed up or down for almost any kind of duty.

Thanks to a truck platform and some strong engine options, the Tahoe hauls more and goes further off-road than most crossovers while still maintaining some civility. We’ve rated it at 6.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Soldiering on for another year before a new generation comes out soon, the Tahoe gets a handful of changes for 2019, including the addition of a Premier Plus Special Edition package, which adds the 6.2-liter V-8, 22-inch wheels, power retractable steps, some exterior flair, and a black and brown leather interior, among other features. The rest of the lineup consists of the LS, LT, and Premier trim levels.

If you’re not a fan of the Tahoe’s style, the 2019 GMC Yukon is almost exactly the same SUV, but with a slightly more luxurious flair from the Denali trim option. For those looking for more space, the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL add a stretched wheelbase and about 20 more inches of length. The Cadillac Escalade also shares the same underpinnings, but packs significantly more luxury features and chrome style on top.

With the exception of the RST and new Premier Plus Special Edition, all Tahoes come standard with a 5.3-liter V-8 and 6-speed automatic transmission, which makes a respectable 355 horsepower. The optional 6.2-liter V-8 is much more powerful, managing 420 horsepower with the help of a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive is an extra cost option on all Tahoes.

All versions of the Tahoe use a body-on-frame design that gives them a truck-like ride and more ground clearance than the average crossover, as well as an impressive maximum tow rating of 8,400 pounds. Though not the sportiest SUV, the Tahoe handles well and has a comfortable ride, with soft suspensions that handle big bumps admirably.

Front seat occupants will find their seats plenty comfortable, but the Tahoe gets less accommodating as you move further back in rows to the third-row seat. The Custom package on the LS model deletes the third-row seat in favor of in-floor storage bins. Unfortunately, this does nothing to lower the Tahoe’s inconveniently-high load floor.

As you’d expect from a $45,000 truck, all Tahoes come reasonably well equipped, but a loaded-up version easily crests $60,000. This puts it squarely in the field with some smaller and less capable luxury models that have the advantage of badge superiority. Some desirable safety features come standard on LT and Premier trims and are optional on LS, including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

With a V-8 and plenty of heft, the 2019 Tahoe is no fuel miser, but isn’t nearly as thirsty as trucks of the past, managing 19 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive equipped.