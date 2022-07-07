What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban? What does it compare to?

With three rows of seats, burly V-8 or turbodiesel power, and an impressive towing ability, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban is a do-it-all SUV. Shop it against long versions of the Ford Expedition and Jeep Grand Wagoneer, plus the Toyota Sequoia.

Is the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban a good SUV?

Review continues below

While its size and thirst won’t be for everyone, the Suburban is a full-size SUV that easily earns its TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 thanks to its comfortable cabin, high-tech features, and broad lineup. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban?

Parent company General Motors’ Super Cruise system is newly available, adding limited hands-free driving ability on many highways.

The Suburban is a close relative to the shorter Tahoe, albeit with about 15 inches of extra room split between cargo and passenger space.

The ‘Burb comes standard with a 5.3-liter V-8, though the optional 6.2-liter V-8 delivers stronger acceleration and a tow rating as high as 8,200 lb. The optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel is costly but might pay out as it boasts up to 28 mpg on the highway.

All models have a relatively soft ride thanks in part to all that heft. Too big for serious off-road use, the Suburban nonetheless comes in a rugged Z71 configuration with plenty of ground clearance and knobby tires.

Inside, the Suburban offers up impressive space—though it’s not quite as well-packaged as a minivan thanks to its beefy frame underneath. Nine seats are standard, but most Suburbans feature front and second-row buckets for seven total occupants. More than 42 cubic feet of cargo space awaits behind the third row.

A low four-star crash-test rating from the NHTSA is offset by a wide range of standard crash-avoidance tech.

How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban cost?

The 2023 Suburban starts around $54,000 and can climb to about $90,000 with options.

A Suburban LT with four-wheel drive starts at around $65,000, and they add such niceties as leather seats and built-in Google for the 10.2-inch touchscreen.

Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban made?

In Arlington, Texas.