Likes
- So spacious
- Good ride
- Google-based infotainment
- Optional Super Cruise
Dislikes
- Enormous proportions
- Very thirsty
- Adaptive cruise control should be standard
- Gets quite pricey
Buying tip
features & specs
If you need its space and its utility, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban is tough to beat.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban? What does it compare to?
With three rows of seats, burly V-8 or turbodiesel power, and an impressive towing ability, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban is a do-it-all SUV. Shop it against long versions of the Ford Expedition and Jeep Grand Wagoneer, plus the Toyota Sequoia.
Is the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban a good SUV?
While its size and thirst won’t be for everyone, the Suburban is a full-size SUV that easily earns its TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 thanks to its comfortable cabin, high-tech features, and broad lineup. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban?
Parent company General Motors’ Super Cruise system is newly available, adding limited hands-free driving ability on many highways.
The Suburban is a close relative to the shorter Tahoe, albeit with about 15 inches of extra room split between cargo and passenger space.
The ‘Burb comes standard with a 5.3-liter V-8, though the optional 6.2-liter V-8 delivers stronger acceleration and a tow rating as high as 8,200 lb. The optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel is costly but might pay out as it boasts up to 28 mpg on the highway.
All models have a relatively soft ride thanks in part to all that heft. Too big for serious off-road use, the Suburban nonetheless comes in a rugged Z71 configuration with plenty of ground clearance and knobby tires.
Inside, the Suburban offers up impressive space—though it’s not quite as well-packaged as a minivan thanks to its beefy frame underneath. Nine seats are standard, but most Suburbans feature front and second-row buckets for seven total occupants. More than 42 cubic feet of cargo space awaits behind the third row.
A low four-star crash-test rating from the NHTSA is offset by a wide range of standard crash-avoidance tech.
How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban cost?
The 2023 Suburban starts around $54,000 and can climb to about $90,000 with options.
A Suburban LT with four-wheel drive starts at around $65,000, and they add such niceties as leather seats and built-in Google for the 10.2-inch touchscreen.
Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban made?
In Arlington, Texas.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Styling
Though far from sexy, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban has clean lines and a wide range of trims.
Is the Chevrolet Suburban a good-looking car?
For its size, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban wears crisp, modern styling. Its blocky profile is offset by sharp detailing up front with integrated LED running lamps and a tall, broad grille with headlights that almost appear hidden at first glance. It’s a 6 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
Wheel sizes can grow to as large as 22 inches. RST versions have blacked-out and red trim, while the Z71 features a unique front bumper for improved off-road clearance (and slightly worse fuel economy).
Inside, all but the base model feature a big, bright 10.2-inch touchscreen perched high on the dash and a digital display framed by the steering wheel. The pushbutton shifter to the screen’s left isn’t quite as appealing, though.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Performance
The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban can be plenty powerful.
Is the Chevrolet Suburban 4WD?
Four-wheel drive is standard on the Z71 and optional otherwise. The Suburban Z71 also includes a limited-slip rear differential and a 2-speed transfer case as well as skid plates and knobby tires suitable so long as you can find a trail wide enough.
How fast is the Chevrolet Suburban?
It’s quickest with the optional 6.2-liter V-8, which comes standard on several higher trim levels. With 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, it’s a big improvement over the base 5.3-liter’s 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. The optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel available on some trims zips out 277 hp and a hefty 460 lb-ft of torque.
The 10-speed automatic transmission standard across the line works well for the most part, though it can stumble in low-speed driving.
Towing is the Suburban’s forte, at least among big SUVs. Models with the big V-8 and the turbodiesel can lug upward of 8,000 lb in the right configurations.
Cementing the Suburban’s 6 out of 10 score is its smooth ride. The available adaptive air suspension rides the best, though it’s paired with big wheels wrapped in tires with short sidewalls. No Suburban handles like a sports car, but they don’t feel quite as hefty as they actually are when hustled down a winding road.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban is massive inside.
It may not be quite as well-proportioned as a minivan, but the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban has great space inside and room for up to nine passengers. Its 9 out of 10 score comes courtesy its ability to handle all passengers in comfort, plus all their luggage.
The Suburban’s front seats are most commonly found in a twin-bucket configuration separated by a wide center console. Second-row riders have a hefty 42 inches of leg room, and the 36.7 inches found in row three bests just about any other vehicle. The only downside is access to the third row, which requires a good deal of contorting even with easy-to-fold second-row seats.
Cargo space checks in at nearly 94 cubic feet behind the second row and a staggering 145 cubes with row two down, too. The cargo area is lower than in Suburbans past, but still higher than a minivan or big crossover SUV.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Safety
The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban could have better crash-test scores.
How safe is the Chevrolet Suburban?
A four-star rating from the NHTSA notes a concerning rollover rating, though the 2023 Suburban offers a good array of crash-avoidance features.
On our scale, it scores 6 out of 10.
All models come with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, automatic high-beam headlights, a rear-seat reminder, rear parking sensors, and LED lighting. Adaptive cruise control is optional (though it ought to be standard at these prices). New this year is Super Cruise, which allows limited hands-free driving on many highways. A rear camera mirror and a surround-view camera system are optional—and worthwhile.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Features
The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban can be outfitted like a luxury SUV, with a price to match.
Offered in a wide array of trims, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban earns an 8 out of 10 thanks to its good standard features, its impressive infotainment, and its wide range of options.
The lineup starts in LS trim for around $55,000, which buys an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power-adjustable front seats, a remote starter, and plenty of USB ports.
All models are covered by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty that also includes the first service trip. A 5-year/60,000-mile warranty covers the powertrain.
Which Chevrolet Suburban should I buy?
We’d step up to the Suburban LT for its bigger and brighter 10.2-inch touchscreen, which also includes Google apps including Google Maps and Assistant. That trim starts around $63,000, and it also includes leather trim, heated front seats, a power tailgate, and Bose audio.
How much is a fully loaded Chevrolet Suburban?
Step through RST, Premier, and Z71 trims and you’ll wind up with the High Country, which with a few options can approach $90,000. At that price, it might be worth looking at a GMC Yukon XL Denali or even a Cadillac Escalade.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Fuel Economy
The optional turbodiesel returns impressive fuel economy.
Is the Chevrolet Suburban good on gas?
In most forms, no. The standard 5.3-liter V-8 is rated at just 15 mpg city, 20 highway, 17 combined, or 1 mpg less with four-wheel drive. Models with the Z71 trim package are a smidge thirstier yet. We give it a 1 here based on those EPA ratings.
The upsized 6.2-liter V-8 is rated about the same, even though it’s more powerful. Figure 16 mpg combined no matter the configuration.
The turbodiesel, however, can hit 28 mpg on the highway in certain configurations. That was mid-size-sedan economy not long ago.