What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevy Suburban? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Chevy Suburban is a full-size SUV that can seat nine passengers. The largest passenger vehicle on the market dwarfs the related Chevy Tahoe, as well as rivals such as the Lincoln Navigator, Nissan Armada, and the Jeep Wagoneer that’s new for this year.

Is the 2022 Chevy Suburban a good SUV?

Review continues below

For decades, the Suburban has been the benchmark targeted by all other truck-based full-size SUVs. Its roominess for people and gear, standard safety and convenience features, and capable V-8 engines offset its poor safety and efficiency ratings to earn a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevy Suburban?

Following last year’s redesign, Chevy opened up the largest engine on its largest vehicle to other trims. Sold in LS, LT, Z71, RST, Premier, and High Country trims, the 6.2-liter V-8 can be optioned on RST, Z71, and Premier trims this year, in addition to High Country. Off-road adjacent Z71 trims can be equipped with an electronic limited-slip rear differential this year, for better traction on pavement and off-road. Chevy’s advanced trailering system with 13 different camera views, including a transparent trailer view projection, can be ordered.

All but the base LS comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with four layouts and personalization options. Google built-in makes inroads on all but the LS, with Google Assistant handling voice commands, Google Maps taking over native nav, and Google Play for your mobile jukebox. It works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can still have your phone paired for calls and text or music, and use the Google suite to avoid interrupting smartphone projection. Active lane control and front and rear parking sensors now come standard on all Suburbans.

Other than that, the 2022 Suburban carries over in its G-man suit, with big blocky shoulders and a face so steep the hood is afraid of falling off. Inside a pushbutton gear selector offsets a standard 10.2-inch touchscreen, but the interior has as much personality as a government agent in a black suit and tie.

Three powertrains paired to a 10-speed automatic with rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive provide a capable range. The standard 5.3-liter V-8 gets the job done, but the 6.2-liter V-8 adds more power off the line and a top tow rating of 8,200 lb with rear-wheel drive. Despite cylinder deactivation, neither exceeds 17 mpg combined. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel tops the efficiency charts on the highway with a max 28 mpg, and with its 460 lb-ft of torque, it tows nearly as much as the biggest V-8. An independent suspension cushions the ride, and available air springs divorce it even more from its truck partnership.

The Suburban can be had with three roomy bench seats, but the common configuration is two rows of bucket seats followed by a third row that fits two adults in comfort. Behind it is nearly 42 cubic feet of storage space, and once you start folding down the rows you pull back the veils on the Suburban’s massiveness.

Chevy equips the Suburban with standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking to offset a four-star crash-test rating from the NHTSA that’s critical of the large barge’s rollover risk.

How much does the 2022 Chevy Suburban cost?

The base 2022 Suburban LS costs $54,045, including destination. In addition to the standard safety features mentioned above, the Suburban LS comes with an available front bench seat to fit three across (or nine passengers total), cloth seats, wi-fi hotspot, a 10.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and power front bucket seats. The loaded High Country and its standard 6.2-liter V-8 with an adaptive suspension costs more than $77,000; slap on a couple packages and it gets uncomfortably close to $90,000.

Where is the 2022 Chevy Suburban made?

The Suburban is manufactured in Arlington, Texas, alongside the Tahoe.