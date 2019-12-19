The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is the largest full-size SUV on the market. It’s based on the Chevy Silverado pickup truck, but meant to haul up to nine people, and large enough to haul the starting unit for the local basketball or hockey team, plus gear. It can tow the substitutes, too.

The Suburban got a much needed redesign for 2021, so the 2020 is a carryover model that dealers will likely cut prices to move it off lots. That’s your gain for the timeless Jurassic classic. The excellent towing capacity, upscale interior, and V-8 engine options have aged well, earning the 2020 Chevy Suburban a 6.2 out of a possible 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Suburban includes the LS, LT, and Premier trims, and offers seating for up to nine occupants (on base LS models only) and rear- or four-wheel drive. A 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V-8 with 6-speed automatic is standard, and the powerful 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 from elsewhere in GM’s lineup is available with the Premier trim in certain configurations.

If the massive Suburban is too big for your garage, Chevy offers the smaller Tahoe on the same platform, with essentially the same looks and equipment. For a more upscale appeal, there is the GMC Yukon XL, while the Cadillac Escalade ESV offers even more refinement.

Inside, the Suburban comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Cloth upholstery and a three-position bench seat are standard on the Suburban LS, but most buyers will choose the LT trim or above, which swaps in heated and cooled leather captain’s chairs as a second-row option. All seats fold flat for a cavernous 121.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, and if that’s somehow not enough space, you’re probably going to need a party bus.