The 2019 Chevrolet Suburban is the anti-crossover, an old-school truck-based SUV for those looking to carry eight passengers, all of their stuff, and tow a boat or camper along for the ride.

Thanks to an excellent towing capacity and surprisingly luxurious interior, we’ve given the 2019 Chevy Suburban 6.4 out of a possible 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the sporty RST appearance package introduced last year finally gets a performance boost to go with its 22-inch wheels and blacked out trim, adding a 6.2-liter V-8 and Magnetic Ride Control suspension, as well as a revamped 10-speed automatic transmission. The whole shebang is available as the RST Performance Package, similar to that offered on its shorter wheelbase Tahoe sibling. Also newly available is a Premier Plus Special Edition package, which includes the same engine and a litany of luxury features.

The 2019 Suburban includes the same trim levels as last year, LS, LT, and Premier, and offers seating for up to nine occupants and rear- or four-wheel drive. A 5.3-liter V-8 that makes 355 horsepower is standard, and now the powerful 6.2-liter V-8 from elsewhere in GM’s stables is available, complete with 420 hp. The smaller V-8 comes equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the larger engine gets 10 speeds for the bump in power.

If the massive, 220-inch-long Suburban is a bit too big for your needs, Chevy offers the smaller Tahoe on the same platform, with essentially the same looks and equipment. Those put off by the gold bowtie up front could also opt for the GMC Yukon XL, and well-heeled customers would be wise to consider the Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Inside, the Suburban’s car-like interior puts an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system front and center, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality come standard. Cloth upholstery and a three-position bench seat are standard on the Suburban LS, but most buyers will choose the LT trim or above, which swaps in heated and cooled leather seats as an option and the second row with either a three-piece bench or two captains’ chairs. The second and third row seats fold flat for a cavernous 121.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, and if that’s somehow not enough space, you’re probably going to need a box truck.