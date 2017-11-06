2018 Chevrolet Suburban Review

2018 Chevrolet Suburban 4WD 4-door 1500 Premier Angular Front Exterior View
2018
The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
November 6, 2017

The 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is the ultimate weekend road-trip vehicle ready to haul nine people, their luggage, and even an 8,300 pound trailer. Try that in a crossover.

With its traditional truck-based construction, the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is the anti-crossover. It’s a throwback SUV capable of hauling nine passengers and their gear in comfort, all while towing a boat.

If a crossover like Chevy’s own Traverse simply won’t do, the Suburban stands ready. Thanks to its excellent hauling ability and its surprisingly luxurious feel inside, we’ve rated the 2018 Chevy Suburban at 6.8 out of 10 points.  (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, an RST appearance package available on Suburban LT and Premier trim levels provides a spicier look with blacked-out trim and 22-inch alloy wheels, but no power or suspension changes.

The 2018 Suburban is available in LS, LT, and Premier trim levels, with seating for up to nine and a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. Standard on all trims is a 5.3-liter V-8 rated at 355 horsepower that shuttles power to the wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. If the 220-inch-long Suburban is too big for your garage, Chevy lops off 16 inches to create the more nimble Tahoe. And if the gold bowtie badge festooned to this SUV’s nose isn’t to your liking, the GMC Yukon XL is essentially the same vehicle with lightly revised styling.

Inside, the Suburban’s car-like dashboard groups most controls in and around an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs the automaker’s MyLink infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as they should be at a price tag that tops $51,000 for the LS trim level before any options are added. Pile on the options and you’ll eventually wind up spending more than $80,000—at which point the related Cadillac Escalade starts to look like a rational purchase.

Cloth upholstery and a three-position front bench seat are standard on the Suburban LS; other trims sub in heated and ventilated leather upholstery plus a pair of captain’s chairs separated by a center console up front. Row two can be ordered either as a three-piece bench or as a pair of individual seats with a pass-through to the standard three-person third row bench. Both the second and third rows fold to reveal an apartment-like 121.7 cubic-feet of cargo space.

If that’s not enough room, consider petitioning Penske to offer a rental truck subscription program.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

$50,150
MSRP based on 2WD 4-Door 1500 LS
 
6.8
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6.0
Performance 6.0
Comfort & Quality 9.0
Safety N/A
Features 8.0
Fuel Economy 5.0
2018 Chevrolet Suburban Pricing Insights

  • 2018 Suburban arriving; 2017 supplies holding up well
  • $1,000 factory rebate on 2017s for all buyers
  • Lease a 2017 LT 4WD from $599 for 39 months
  • Get 2.9% APR for 60 months on 2017s
