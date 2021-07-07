Our review of the 2022 Chevrolet Spark is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Chevrolet Spark if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 29 mpg City/38 mpg Hwy
Engine Gas I4, 1.4L
EPA Class Subcompact Car
Style Name 4dr HB Man LS
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 4
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission, 5-speed manualMore Specs »
News
2014-2017 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC models recalled (again) for airbag, seatbelt issue
Last September, General Motors issued a recall for 3.64 million vehicles registered in the U.S. The reason? Software that controlled those vehicles' safety devices--namely, airbags and seatbelt pretensioners--might occasionally slip into "test"...Read More»
2017 Chevrolet Spark Activ: A low-top hiking shoe for the road
Looking ready to hit the trail (or at least the parking lot), the 2017 Chevrolet Spark Activ brings some outdoorsy style to the minicar segment. Debuting this week at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Spark Activ is more about looks than actual...Read More»
2013-2016 Chevrolet Sonic, Trax, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Spark recalled for software glitch
General Motors has announced a recall of nearly 318,000 Sonic, Spark, and Trax vehicles from the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those cars may have a software glitch...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
