What kind of car is the 2021 Chevrolet Spark? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is a small five-door hatchback. It’s tiny and inexpensive, characteristics that appeal in times of high gas prices. It compares to small economy cars like the Mitsubishi Mirage, Nissan Versa, and Toyota Yaris.

Is the 2021 Chevrolet Spark a good car?

The Spark’s low price comes with compromises in features and quality. We rate it a 4.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark?

The 2021 Spark carries over unchanged from 2020 and it could be on the chopping block after the 2021 model year. It continues in LS, 1LT, Activ, and 2LT trims.

The Spark is basic transportation with a basic engine. It’s a 1.4-liter inline-4 that makes just 98 horsepower. It’s paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or an available continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The Spark will go from 0-60 mph, eventually.

With its tiny footprint, the Spark is maneuverable in traffic and parking lots, though it’s not so stable on the highway.

Despite its size, the Spark has decent space inside thanks to its hatchback body style. Still, the rear seat lacks room and comfort, and the skinny body means the Spark seats only four instead of five.

How much does the 2021 Chevrolet Spark cost?

The Spark is one of the lowest priced cars on the market. The base Spark LS costs about $14,000 and comes with basic equipment like 4-way manually adjustable front seats, roll-up windows, manual door locks, and 15-inch steel wheels. However, it also gets air conditioning, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, and two USB ports. The Activ model apes the look of an SUV with a raised ride height and body cladding, but the Spark comes with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive is not on the menu.

Where is the Chevrolet Spark made?

The Spark is made in Changwon, South Korea.