The 2020 Chevrolet Spark is cheap and small, traits buyers find endearing when gas is costly. As far as affordable new vehicles go, the Spark has its virtues, but not without compromises, and it’s eagerly awaiting the next spike in fuel prices. We give it 4.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Spark is unchanged and offered in LS, 1LT, 2LT trims, and as the faux-rugged Spark Activ. This mighty mini is well-equipped and reasonably affordable at the top of the range, so steer clear of the bargain basement version. The Spark even offers low-speed automatic emergency braking on the 2LT trim. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as two USB ports.

All Spark models come with a 1.4-liter inline-4 with just 98 horsepower and front-wheel drive. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard, but most Sparks on dealer lots come with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) instead. Despite its diminutive size, the Spark can handle itself well in a variety of situations, but naturally is better suited around town than on the highway.

Inside, the Spark is spacious given it is 7 feet shorter than a Chevy Suburban, but front-seat passengers will be much more comfortable than those in the rear.

Despite solid features, decent safety scores and tech, and plenty of interior space, there’s hardly a reason to justify choosing the Spark over the larger and more fun Sonic, but we commend Chevrolet for continuing to offer pint-size cars.