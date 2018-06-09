Some cars are honest about their intentions. Not the 2019 Chevrolet Spark. The five-door minicar that could, the 2019 Spark is offered in a bevy of trim levels and bursts with personality. It’s a cheap car that doesn’t want to be lumped with other transportation appliances.

It has its virtues, but also its compromises. Overall, we rate the Chevy Spark at xx out of 10 points (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Spark is offered in base LS, mid-level 1LT, and range-topping 2LT trim levels. The wild uncle of the lineup, the Spark Activ, wears unique body cladding and a slightly higher ride height, but all versions are front-wheel drive.

This year, low-speed automatic emergency braking is a new option on the Spark 2LT only, making this the first minicar that can stop itself if it detects an impending collision. Additionally, all Spark trims gain a new 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with updated software. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity plus a pair of USB ports help the Spark punch above its weight class when it comes to the feature count, although the Spark LS defines basic motoring with its roll-up windows and hubcaps. The pricier 2LT’s power features, synthetic upholstery, and keyless ignition are nice luxuries, but its price hovers close to larger and more powerful cars.

A 1.4-liter inline-4 rated at just 98 horsepower slowly motivates all versions of the Spark. A 5-speed manual is standard, while a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is optional and should be far more common. The Spark feels more grown-up than its pint-size proportions suggest, but it is far better-suited to in-town driving than highway jaunts.

Inside, the Spark has surprisingly good room for passengers and their cargo, at least considering its 143-inch overall length; the Chevy Suburban sold across the showroom is nearly 7 feet longer.

For urbanites dead-set on the easiest new car to park, the 2019 Spark makes a compelling package, but even Chevy admits that’s a finite market. For most buyers, the larger Chevy Cruze compact may only run $20 more per month on a lease, which makes the Spark a tough sell.