The 2018 Chevrolet Spark hatchback is the smallest Chevy on the North American market, and it’s become something of a forgotten model. The five-door minicar is a family car in developing countries, but in the States, its fuel efficiency and easy parking lack appeal in an age of cheap gasoline and surging sales of utility vehicles. The Spark is sold in three trim levels: the base LS, the mid-range 1LT, and the top 2LT. A Spark Activ adds body cladding, a few interior amenities, and body cladding. It’s offered with a manual or automatic transmission.

We rate the 2018 Spark at 5.0 out of 10 points. It’s small, easy to park, has a good touchscreen infotainment interface with big-car features like a wi-fi hotspot, and offers optional active-safety features rare in the segment. On the other hand, its minimal performance, back-to-basics interior, and fuel economy that’s far lower than any hybrid on the market may well disappoint shoppers who assume it’ll be similar to a compact car two classes up. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

First offered in 2013 in the wake of GM’s bankruptcy, the little Spark sold better than Chevrolet expected at first—enough to convince it to bring in a second-generation Spark for the 2016 model year. The current Spark looks more grown-up, but it’s still small even against the Sonic subcompact hatchback, let alone the compact Cruze hatchback. And its sales have stagnated as gas has stayed cheap.

It’s also slow, and it lacks some of the fun-to-drive feeling of the Sonic that sits above it in Chevy’s model lineup. It’s a minimal car, enough to get you around under most circumstances, but these days, American buyers aren’t looking for minimalism when they shop for new cars.

The main competitor to the Chevy Spark is the Mitsubishi Mirage, now offered as the original hatchback and, recently, as a sedan too. The challenge is that for $10 or $20 a month more, or a couple of thousand dollars, discounted subcompact and even compact entries are crowding out the Spark’s niche. They offer more space, better performance, fuel economy that’s effectively equal, and more options, from infotainment to advanced active-safety features.