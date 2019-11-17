The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic is a solid small car in an SUV world. With impressive value, safety scores, and a decent amount of fun in the right form, it’s an engaging hatchback or sedan, but is outsold in droves by even the dreariest of small crossovers. For that we give it 4.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The only changes to the 2020 Sonic are two new hues in the paint department (Oasis Blue and Cayenne Orange Metallic). All 2020 Sonic models are also turbo-4 and automatic-only now, but we won’t miss the outgoing naturally aspirated base engine.

Chevy’s pint-sized economy car isn’t its smallest offering—that honor still goes to the Spark—but the Sonic does battle with an ever-shrinking list of subcompacts like the Hyundai Accent and Honda Fit. In terms of looks, it’s sharper and more business-like than the pre-refresh version, but next to newer models like the Kia Rio, the Sonic looks dated, especially on the inside.

Available with turbo power, a hatchback or sedan body style, and an automatic transmission, the 2020 Sonic is versatile for such a small, low-volume vehicle. The now solo turbo-4 provides decent power but only middling fuel economy (29 mpg combined), and the Sonic manages to be both fun and comfortable in the ride and handling department.

While no subcompact is going to be particularly roomy, the Sonic has space for four adults and marginal cargo room, with more versatility in hatchback form than sedan despite a slight increase in price. Safety scores are impressive too, a rare bright spot in a segment that’s generally plagued by a lack of safety tech and subpar crash test results.