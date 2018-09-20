The city-friendly 2019 Chevrolet Sonic enters its eighth year with more candles on its cake, but little else. This subcompact sedan and hatchback lineup is showing its age.

For 2019, the Sonic adds an additional paint color, dubbed “Shock,” and otherwise carries over the LS, LT, and Premier trim levels, as well as sedan and hatchback body styles.

Though the jacked-up Chevy Trax woes buyers away from the Sonic, its recent visual refresh, active safety features, and good fuel economy add to an already competent compact car and warrant a 5.0 out of 10 rating overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

In terms of engines, it’s a tale of two 4-cylinders, one coming in the form of a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated engine and the other sporting a turbocharger but ringing in at 1.4 liters. You’ll want the turbocharged engine, and the 6-speed manual transmission for more driving fun, but the majority of buyers will likely opt for the 6-speed automatic.

On the road, the Sonic is surprisingly quiet and comfortable, with a more stylish interior since its last update, though the back seat remains tight. The Sonic hatchback costs only a little more than the sedan and it’s our choice for its spacious cargo area.

As its competition continues to wane, with the Ford Fiesta in its final year and subcompact cars selling slower each year, now may be the time to pull the trigger on a Sonic.