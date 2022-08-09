What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD? What does it compare to?

The full-size, heavy-duty 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500HD are worth shopping against the Ford F-Series Super Duty and heavy duty trucks from Ram HD, as well as the related GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Is the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good truck?

For drivers looking to maximize towing capability, the 2023 Silverado HD lineup is very good. Brawny styling and an uninspired interior aside, these trucks are immensely capable. We rate them at 6.3 out of 10, with caveats that they don’t score for safety or fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

The 2023 Silverado HD sees few tweaks this year. The six-way power tailgate is available on all trims.

Offered in regular, extended-, and crew-cab forms, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD is a big, full-size pickup with brash exterior styling, a so-so cabin, and the promise of huge capability.

The base 6.6-liter V-8 can lug up to 17,370 lb, while turbodiesels in select configurations are rated as high as 36,000 lb. Models with 2500 badging are rated to tow and haul less, but they have softer suspension tuning that makes them more adept as daily drivers—if you really need this level of capability.

With its slick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 spins as much as 910 lb-ft of torque to the rear or all four wheels. The engine is smooth and responsive, and well worth the upcharge over the somewhat laggard gas engine.

Convenient bed steps and an available tailgate that doubles as a workspace (albeit one that’s very high off the ground) add utility points, but the Silverado HD has a weak interior against its rivals. Buttons and knobs require a huge reach, and the design hardly impresses. Space is fantastic in crew-cab form, though.

On the tech front, the standard 7.0- and optional 8.0-inch touchscreens have an easy-to-use interface and can be paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Chevy charges extra for basic crash-avoidance tech and adaptive cruise control, which are features we strongly recommend for highway cruising in a vehicle this large.

How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD cost?

The Silverado HD comes in a huge range, in WT, Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country trims. The 2500HD WT starts at around $41,000 and the 3500HD adds at least $1,200. The turbodiesel adds at least $10,000 over the gas V-8. Most buyers will pick crew-cab models with 4WD, and our recommendation is the LTZ turbodiesel for about $70,000. The High Country plateaus at about $80,000.

Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD made?

In Flint, Michigan.