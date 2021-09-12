Likes
- Immense capability
- Spacious interior
- Decent ride, all things considered
- Mega turbodiesel torque
Dislikes
- Ghastly style
- So-so interior
- No standard safety tech
- Gas V-8 doesn’t impress
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD offers serious capability in a package that may not be styled for everyone.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado is a big bruiser of a heavy-duty pickup truck that can be had as a 2500 or 3500 in various trim levels and with either gas or diesel V-8 power. It squares off against other heavy duty trucks from Ford, Ram, and Chevrolet.
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good truck?
If you can get behind its brawny looks, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 lineup offers serious capability and a spacious, though uninspired interior. They earn a TCC rating of 6.3 out of 10, a tick or so below rivals due to their unconventional appearance. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Our review below focuses almost exclusively on the 2500HD since the ultra-capable 3500HD is geared more toward commercial users.
One caveat: don’t look for either Safety or Green fuel economy ratings due to these trucks’ size, which is worth noting should you find yourself comparing a half-ton truck.
What's new for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
Updates for the 2022 Silverado 2500HD are minimal, aside from the addition of a multi-configurable tailgate that can double as a (very tall) workstation.
Chunky styling does more than just hint that these big pickup trucks boast astounding hauling capability. They’re not great daily drivers, unless your commute includes lugging a horse trailer or construction materials.
For those who truly need this level of ability, the lineup begins with a gas 6.6-liter V-8 paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission rated for as much as 14,500 pounds of towing capacity, or a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 linked up with an Allison 10-speed automatic gearbox. That latter combination is able to lug as much as 36,000 pounds when built out as a dually. Four-wheel drive is optional.
Most trucks leave the factory not as extended cabs but in crew-cab configuration with the ability to accommodate up to six passengers. Social distancing can apply given the size of these cabins, which are well-equipped in higher trims but devoid of style compared to Ram and Ford competitors.
Chevy is also pretty restrictive when it comes to crash-avoidance tech that we consider essential, especially in a heavy hauler
How much does the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD cost?
Get ready to write a check for at least $40,000 for a base Silverado 2500HD that comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, power doors and locks. Loaded up with four-wheel drive and turbodiesel power, a High Country model can run nearly $80,000.
Drivers who plan to spend a lot of time behind the wheel may want to spoil themselves with a well-equipped LTZ, which we consider to be a surprisingly good value in part due to its impressive trailer-towing tech.
Where is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD made?
In Flint, Michigan.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Styling
The Silverado 2500HD emphasizes brawn over beauty.
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good-looking car?
Absolutely not, but that’s part of its charm. Just don’t call it charming. The Chevy Silverado HD trucks have a brash exterior appearance that may work best in work-oriented trim levels with a minimal amount of chrome trim. We rate these trucks at a 5 out of 10, with whatever point we might add for exterior bravado canceled out by an unimpressive interior.
Those stacked vertical headlights are tied together by a beefy barbell bearing the Chevrolet name. Higher trims either add or subtract chrome, but none alter the engine cooling-focused grille shape. From the side and rear, the HD is massive but more conventional.
Cabin trim fails to make much of an impact, however. Big knobs and buttons work well with gloves, reminding us that function takes priority here. Even High Country versions make little memorable impression, aside from their use of warm hues and upgraded leather upholstery.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Performance
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado makes heavy hauling a cinch.
If you need more capability than what the Chevrolet Silverado HD offers, may we suggest placing a call to Airbus? These trucks boast brawn to match their style, especially in turbodiesel form. We rate them at 6 out of 10, with points above average for acceleration and towing power brought slightly closer to reality due to the wayward handling we expect from a big truck.
Are the Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD 4WD?
For about $3,000, Chevy can equip a two-speed transfer case for four-wheel drive on either single or dual rear-wheel versions.
How fast is the Silverado 2500HD?
Acceleration may not be as critical for a big truck such as the Silverado HD, but these haulers can feel remarkably light on their feet. Critically, though, they offer effortless towing.
The standard 6.6-liter gas-fueled V-8 sends 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission, which we think could use an additional cog or two for towing. With a regular two-door cab, the 2500 HD can lug as much as 17,370 pounds with a fifth-wheel mount installed in its bed.
That’s undeniably impressive, but the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 is better yet with its 445 hp and 910 lb-ft. You read that right. The Allison 10-speed automatic gearbox does an admirable job handling all that power, and the 3500 diesel dually has a tow rating of 36,000 lb.
The gas V-8 comes standard, but the Duramax diesel is available on 2500 and 3500 trucks, with the latter offering improved payload capacity and the option of a dual rear-wheel setup for extra-heavy loads.
Highway stability impresses, though these trucks make their prodigious heft and girth known as soon as you enter a corner. All that weight does help deliver a relatively comfortable ride quality, though.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD is spacious for humans and cargo.
We rate the 2022 Silverado HD at 7 out of 10, with points above average for crew cab space and bed cargo. There’s not a bad seat in this house, even if you’ve drawn the short straw and are stuck in the front row middle seat.
Sold in regular, extended cab, and crew cab body styles, the range of Silverado HDs are tailored specifically for heavy hauling. Loading up their beds is easy, all things considered, thanks to a fairly low lift-in height and big steps integrated into the bumpers and ahead of the rear wheels. An optional power tailgate is a pleasant convenience, too, and the 6-way Multi-Flex tailgate opens up more versatility to what can be stored in or off of the bed. The standard 6-foot-10 bed offers 70 cubic feet of volume, while the upsized 8-foot-2 bed bumps that to nearly 84 cubes. Payload capacity stretches from about 3,800 to nearly 6,900 pounds, so read the fine print carefully if such figures are critical to your use.
For passengers, the enormous doors reveal a spacious cabin with room for up to six, though front-row bucket seats separated by a center console are commonly fitted to higher-end versions. Rear-seat riders have a lounge-like amount of leg room, and the rear bench folds up for hauling big items in weathertight comfort.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Safety
The 2022 Chevy Silverado HD is curiously stingy when it comes to crash-avoidance tech.
How safe is the Silverado 2500HD?
You’ll have to pay extra for features that prevent this truck from bumping another vehicle off the road. Given the enormous heft of a 2022 Silverado HD, we deem the lack of standard automatic emergency braking a near public-health crisis. Watch out.
These trucks are so big, in fact, that the NHTSA doesn’t see fit to crash test them. Thus, we don’t assign a rating.
Optional tech includes automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, active lane control, automatic high beams.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Features
From work truck to Cowboy Cadillac, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD offers a wide array of options, trims, and special editions.
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD rates 7 out of 10 overall on our scale due to their good standard fare and wide range of options, but this lineup can be a challenge to sort through for budget-minded shoppers.
Which Silverado 2500HD should I buy?
Base Work Trucks live up to their names. Sure, there’s a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity, but that’s about it. For users seeking easy-clean vinyl seats and rubber floors, these trucks are perfect.
Custom versions toss in a few more niceties, while LTs start to feel more like farm and family haulers.
The comparatively decadent LTZ is our choice for long-distance use due to its array of leather heated seats, upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen, Bose audio, and power tailgate. Additional options include a 15-inch head-up display, a sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity and wireless phone charging, and plenty of special edition trim levels should you need your Silverado HD to stand out at a crowded rodeo.
Up to eight available cameras provide 15 views when trailering, simplifying it for experienced haulers and encouraging rookies. There’s even a bed hitch guidance system for attaching a fifth-wheel trailer.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
A highly-optioned Silverado HD High Country can run $80,000 with diesel power, dual rear wheels, four-wheel drive, and a few other niceties such as cooled front seats, power running boards, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Fuel Economy
The EPA says that big trucks such as the 2022 Silverado HD are exempt from testing.
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD good on gas?
Absolutely not, but we don’t officially know the amount of fuel guzzled by the heavies. The EPA does not test heavy-duty pickup trucks.
Certainly turbodiesel models with the long legs provided by the 10-speed automatic transmission will use the least fuel, perhaps as much as 20 mpg without a load. A big 36-gallon fuel tank will outlast just about any bladder on the highway, too.