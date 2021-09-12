What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado is a big bruiser of a heavy-duty pickup truck that can be had as a 2500 or 3500 in various trim levels and with either gas or diesel V-8 power. It squares off against other heavy duty trucks from Ford, Ram, and Chevrolet.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good truck?

Review continues below

If you can get behind its brawny looks, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 lineup offers serious capability and a spacious, though uninspired interior. They earn a TCC rating of 6.3 out of 10, a tick or so below rivals due to their unconventional appearance. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Our review below focuses almost exclusively on the 2500HD since the ultra-capable 3500HD is geared more toward commercial users.

One caveat: don’t look for either Safety or Green fuel economy ratings due to these trucks’ size, which is worth noting should you find yourself comparing a half-ton truck.

What's new for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Updates for the 2022 Silverado 2500HD are minimal, aside from the addition of a multi-configurable tailgate that can double as a (very tall) workstation.

Chunky styling does more than just hint that these big pickup trucks boast astounding hauling capability. They’re not great daily drivers, unless your commute includes lugging a horse trailer or construction materials.

For those who truly need this level of ability, the lineup begins with a gas 6.6-liter V-8 paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission rated for as much as 14,500 pounds of towing capacity, or a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 linked up with an Allison 10-speed automatic gearbox. That latter combination is able to lug as much as 36,000 pounds when built out as a dually. Four-wheel drive is optional.

Most trucks leave the factory not as extended cabs but in crew-cab configuration with the ability to accommodate up to six passengers. Social distancing can apply given the size of these cabins, which are well-equipped in higher trims but devoid of style compared to Ram and Ford competitors.

Chevy is also pretty restrictive when it comes to crash-avoidance tech that we consider essential, especially in a heavy hauler

How much does the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD cost?

Get ready to write a check for at least $40,000 for a base Silverado 2500HD that comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, power doors and locks. Loaded up with four-wheel drive and turbodiesel power, a High Country model can run nearly $80,000.

Drivers who plan to spend a lot of time behind the wheel may want to spoil themselves with a well-equipped LTZ, which we consider to be a surprisingly good value in part due to its impressive trailer-towing tech.

Where is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD made?

In Flint, Michigan.