What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado is a heavy-duty pickup truck offered as a 2500 or 3500 with available dual rear wheels. Gas or diesel V-8 engines can haul the heaviest loads behind it or in the largest beds in the class or in regular, extended, or spacious crew cabs. It competes with other heavy-duty trucks from Ford, Ram, and GMC.

Is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good truck?

Review continues below

The Silverado 2500 and 3500 are solid, capable trucks that can tow anything and have plenty of interior space, even if it’s dull. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, which is a shade off the rivals mostly for the subjective category of Style. Like other heavies, it lacks a Green fuel economy rating and a Safety rating that would lower the overall score considerably. Keep that in mind if comparing full-size half-ton trucks. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

After being redesigned to be bigger and bolder for 2020, the changes for 2021 are limited to five appearance packages, including the Z71 Sport, Z71 Chrome Sport, Midnight Edition, Texas, and Carhartt special edition.

The big, blocky front end houses either a gas 6.6-liter V-8 with a 6-speed automatic transmission that can tow 14,500 pounds or a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 with an Allison 10-speed automatic that can tow up to 35,500 pounds when equipped as a dually. Rear-wheel drive is standard but four-wheel drive is more popular.

Big beds with integrated bed steps give way to big crew cabs with room for six. A small 7.0-inch standard touchscreen and limited available safety features pale to the competition, but easy-to-use switchgear and a no-frills truck feel can appeal to many.

How much does the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD cost?

Available in Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ, or High Country trims, the 2021 Silverado 2500HD can start under $40,000 in regular cab and rear-wheel drive with the gas engine. Equip it with the top High Country trim with a crew cab, long bed, diesel engine, four-wheel drive, and dual rear wheels, and it reaches $75,000.

The LTZ trim makes a big jump of $9,000 over the LT trim, but for about $53,000 it balances advanced trailering technology with creature comforts such as heated seats and steering wheel to strike the sweet spot for what we’d want out of a truck expected to make long, frequent hauls.

Where is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD made?

It’s built in Flint, Michigan.