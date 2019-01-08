The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado HD is the end of the line-a new heavy-duty truck is on the way for 2020-but it’s worth a look for its numerous configurations, powerful engines, and impressive capability.

We give it 6.3 out of 10, unable to award more points since it lacks fuel-economy and crash-test scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Available in three-quarter-ton (2500) and full-ton (3500) configuration with single- or dual-rear-wheel setups and a diesel or gas V-8, there’s a Silverado HD for nearly every job. For 2019, this truck is largely unchanged minus a new Tribute Edition that includes a number of unique visual features. Having just redesigned the standard Silverado (1500) and introduced the new 2020 Silverado HD, this may be the ideal time to score a deal on the outgoing Chevy pickup models.

Chevy offers the HD lineup in WT (work truck), LT, LTZ, and High Country trims with several options available, but most heavy-duty pickup buyers are interested in the capability.

A 6.0-liter gasoline V-8 is standard and provides plenty of grunt with just over 3,500 pounds of payload capacity, but an optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 does the heavy lifting with nearly 20,000 pounds of towing capacity in some configurations.

The Silverado HD is a massive vehicle and drives like it, with pronounced body roll and steering that could best be described as leisurely. This is no sports truck, but the standard V-8 is brisk enough when unhampered by a trailer or cargo, and the diesel has plenty of low-end torque for good power off the line.

With a rearview camera standard as of last year, all Silverado HDs get a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and this truck can be as basic or opulent as your needs dictate, with vinyl bench seats and hard plastics on the base model or fine leather and advanced safety systems at the top end.