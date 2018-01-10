If the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado HD isn’t big enough to block the sun for you, then it may have enough power to drag the sun out of the way.

The full-size heavy duty pickup is offered in a long list of configurations and trims, including a three-quarter ton size (2500) and a full-ton offering (3500) with single- or dual-rear wheel setup.

The Silverado HD series earns a 6.8 on our overall scale thanks to its versatility and feature set. It’s the most conservatively styled heavy-duty pickup on the market, and a lack of federal fuel economy ratings and a full set of crash data keeps it from scoring much higher. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The truck largely stands pat this year after a mild updo last year. The hood and bumpers received new treatments, including a small hood scoop to force feed an available 6.6-liter V-8 turbodiesel that can drag nearly 10 tons in some configurations. The base engine is a 6.0-liter V-8 gasser that does just fine on its own, and its payload rating is just north of 3,500 pounds.

Chevy offers the Silverado HD lineup in WT (work truck), LT, LTZ, and High Country trims with a smattering of special editions wedged in between for customization opportunities.

A standard rearview camera this year had an unintended consequence that’ll be a boon for budget buyers: all models now receive an excellent 7.0-inch touchscreen—even WT variants.

Depending on your definition of what a heavy-duty truck should be, the Silverado HD can be as base or as opulent as your taste or budget will allow.

Can’t spend that money fast enough? Don’t worry. The Silverado HD is related to the GMC lineup of heavy-duty pickups that can approach six figures and are decked like luxury liners.