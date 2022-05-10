What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 full-size pickup truck vies for king of the trucking hill with the bestselling Ford F-150, comfortable Ram 1500, redesigned Toyota Tundra, and value-oriented Nissan Titan.

Is the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 a good truck?

Redesigned for 2019, the current generation slipped in our rankings due to its cinder-block styling, uninspired interior, and a lack of standard safety features. Chevy rights those wrongs with the 2022 refresh, as reflected in a higher TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500?

Quite a lot is new on all but the base Work Truck, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss trims. The six other trims—LT, RST, LTZ, LT Trail Boss, High Country, and the new off-road ready ZR2 model—spruce up their faces, update their interiors with a 13.4-inch touchscreen, add standard safety features, and offer GM’s Super Cruise limited hands-free driver-assist system.

Changes to the outside are modest. The wide, blocky front fascia remains, as if Chevy tried to stretch the upper and lower grille to the farthest corners before adding lights. Lower, narrower headlights squint out of a hood that dips down more, perhaps to smooth out the freight-train face of its predecessor. The most significant changes take place Inside. Chevy blends its predecessor’s clumpy dashboard into a much smoother consistency, with a broad horizontal expanse inset with seamless rectangular displays. The top High Country trim—Chevy’s version of GMC’s Denali trim—dons open-pore wood trim, leather seats, and other amenities for the executive class.

The powertrains mostly carry over from 2021, though they’re streamlined. The base V-6 has been discontinued for a standard 2.7-liter turbo-4 that makes the same 310 hp as last year but torque increases by 82 lb-ft to 430 lb-ft. It uses an 8-speed automatic and front- or four-wheel drive. The 5.3-liter V-8 makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque and it can tow up to 11,200 lb with rear-wheel drive, or 10,900 lb with four-wheel drive. The 6.2-liter V-8 puts out 420 hp and 460 lb-ft, comes only with four-wheel drive, and can tow up to 13,300 lb. A new ZR2 hits the trail with front and rear locking differentials and 33-inch mud-terrain tires, among other upgrades. Both V-8s come with a 10-speed automatic transmission, as does the 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel.

The ZR2 only comes only as a crew cab model. Other Silverados can be had with a two-door regular cab, four-door extended cab, or a four-door crew cab. The Silverado boasts one of the roomiest crew cabs and the longest beds among full-size trucks, and its bed is also offered in three sizes. An available six-way power tailgate creates more versatility for carrying a payload that tops out at 2,280 lb.

Chevrolet corrected its biggest wrong from last year with the addition of automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

A new optional driver-assist feature limited to the top High Country trim is GM’s remarkable Super Cruise, which enables hands-free and stress-free driving on certain highways.

How much does the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 cost?

Offered in nine trim levels this year, the 2022 Silverado Work Truck regular cab with a standard bed starts at $35,495, including a $1,695 destination fee. Standard gear includes 17-inch painted steel wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth for two devices simultaneously, and 40/20/40-split flip-up rear seats. Cruise control costs $225 extra, and four-wheel drive runs anywhere from $3,300 to $4,600 more.

Considering the volume configuration of a crew cab and short bed, the LT makes the most sense for our budget at $48,995. It adds a 10-way power driver seat, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and 13.4-inch touchscreen powered by Google. The new ZR2 with standard four-wheel drive tops the lineup at $69,590.

Where is the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 made?

Chevy builds the Silverado in Flint, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Silao, Mexico.