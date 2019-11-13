The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado is leaner, longer, wider, taller, and has the largest bed in the class. There are eight trim levels, seven powertrains, better available trailering equipment, more available safety features, and a long-awaited new diesel engine. Somehow, it all comes together in a less satisfying fashion than its rivals.

We rate the Silverado a 5.5 out of 10 overall for its versatility and wide-reaching capability. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Silverado is offered in Work Truck, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, LT Trail Boss, RST, LTZ, and High Country trims, but advanced safety features and more efficient powertrains are only available on higher, pricier trims.

The powertrain lineup expands for 2020 with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel-6 with 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s the most fuel-efficient full-size truck on the market. Joining the diesel is a 2.7-liter turbo-4 with 8-speed automatic, and the familiar 4.3-liter V-6, 5.3-liter V-8, and 6.2-liter V-8. The new 10-speed is also offered on the V-8s.

The Silverado has a solid mix of power and efficiency, but it has an unladen bouncy ride that pales next to the refined Ram 1500. The bed is best in class in terms of volume, and available in three spacious sizes and three cab configurations, all offered with four-wheel drive.

The rear seats in the Crew Cab have more leg room, and the base Work Truck comes with vinyl surfaces and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Two Trail Boss models (Custom and LT) get the Z71 package with a 2-inch lift, Rancho shocks, a locking rear differential, skid plates, and 18-inch off-road tires. The High Country is loaded with full LED lighting, leather and heated and cooled seats, power up/down tailgate, but even the larger 8.0-inch touchscreen is on the small end of infotainment systems.

Towing in the Silverado has gotten easier, with two available trailering packages and an eight-camera system that provides 15 different views. An integrated trailer brake controller with memory is standard on higher trims but available on all others. The Silverado didn’t fare as well in crash testing as its peers, but has more advanced safety features available only on the higher trims, which bothers us.