The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado gets a new design this year, and drops up to 450 pounds in the process, but it’s more focused on its mission than ever. Its bed is bigger and offers more features, and its cab gets bigger, making this brawny pickup better at hauling cargo and people. Chevrolet also improves road manners, adds safety features, and adds more models to serve more buyers.

We rate the Silverado a 5.6 out of 10 overall, a figure that reflects its strong capability. We note that the rating could change once we drive the new engines and the Silverado is crash tested. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Silverado expands from six to eight trim levels this year. The Silverado is offered in Work Truck, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, LT Trail Boss, RST, LTZ, and High Country trims, with plenty of options on the docket.

Review continues below

The powertrain lineup also expands for 2019. The 4.3-liter V-6, 5.3-liter V-8, and 6.2-liter V-8 return. The 5.3 now comes in two versions: one with a 6-speed automatic and Active Fuel Management that shuts down four cylinders under light load conditions and a new version with an 8-speed auto and GM’s new Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) system that can shut down one to six cylinders. The 6.2-liter V-8 gets DFM and a 10-speed automatic.

Yet to come are a 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine, which gets the 8-speed, and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6, which comes with the 10-speed.

City fuel economy for the V-8 engines increases by up to 5 percent thanks to the new DFM system and a diet that cuts up to 450 pounds.

Both of the V-8 engines are strong and smooth and they burble with American fervor.

A new frame and body, both made lighter by GM’s mixed materials strategy, contribute to a smoother ride and improved dynamics. Though larger than before, the Silverado offers controlled handling, direct steering, and a smooth ride, but it is still subject to some bounding motions, especially with an empty bed.

That bed is larger for 2019. It’s an inch taller and an inch longer and almost 7 inches wider on the inside. That gives it 20 percent more cargo capacity. Chevy offers 5-foot-8, 6-foot-6, and 8-foot bed lengths.

Chevy also offers rear- or four-wheel drive with low-range gearing, as well as regular cab, double cab, and Crew Cab body styles. The Crew Cab adds 2.9 inches of rear leg room.

The various trim levels offer a truck for every need. The Work Truck has vinyl flooring and vinyl or cloth seats, but it also comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The three Trail Boss models get the Z71 package, which includes a 2-inch lift, Rancho shocks, a locking rear differential, skid plates, and 18-inch off-road tires. The High Country is loaded with full LED lighting, an 8.0-inch version of the infotainment system with navigation, remote starting, leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power up/down tailgate.

In addition to the low-speed automatic emergency braking and active lane control that the Silverado offered last year, the 2019 model adds blind-spot monitors, rear cross traffic alerts, a surround-view camera system with multiple trailer views, and a rearview camera mirror. It has not yet been crash tested.