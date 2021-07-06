Our review of the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 29 mpg City/36 mpg Hwy
Engine Turbocharged Gas I4, 1.5L
EPA Class Midsize Cars
Style Name LS
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr CarMore Specs »
News
Last wave: Chevrolet cancels Malibu Hybrid sedan for 2020
The most efficient sedan in Chevrolet's lineup won't return for 2020. The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid will be discontinued after the 2019 model year, Chevy spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed to The Car Connection this week. The mid-size Malibu sedan will...Read More»
GM recalls 2018 Chevy Malibu with turbo engine
General Motors is recalling certain 2018 Chevy Malibu mid-size sedans equipped with 1.5-liter turbo-4 engines. A software error can prevent the engine from starting and, in rare cases, the car can stall while running and increase the risk of a...Read More»
2019 Chevrolet Malibu first drive: Mid-size sedan let down by its details
With the 2019 Malibu, Chevy has dressed up its mid-size sedan to take on Accords, Camrys, Altimas, and every crossover SUV under the sun with an RS trim package. But what it now has in flash, it lacks in some substance. The new Malibu RS trim adds a...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
