What kind of car is the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Chevrolet Malibu is a mid-size sedan. It’s worth cross-shopping against the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, and Subaru Legacy.

Is the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu a good car?

We give the Malibu a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10, mostly for its style and value. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu?



The Malibu was last updated for the 2019 model year, and this year it’s mostly the same ol’, same ol’. There are a few reasons to consider the 2021 Malibu over last year’s version, namely newly-standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additionally, a new Sport Edition adds blacked-out trim on some versions.

Most Malibus make use of a 1.5-liter turbo-4, which spins out 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). A 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is included on the range-topping Premier, where it is paired with a 9-speed automatic. The base turbo-4 is adequate for most needs, and the simulated “gears” delivered by the CVT will go unnoticed—especially thanks to the distraction posed by that newfound wireless smartphone capability.

When it comes to handling, the Malibu doesn’t quite match its sporty looks, though its ride is comfortable and composed.

Interior space is good but not great given its footprint. The ambience is classy, especially with the 8.0-inch touchscreen that takes up residence at the top of the dash. Base Malibu L and LS versions feel a little too rental fleet inside, though, as they lack the nicer materials seen in higher-trim versions.

The Malibu does OK in crash-testing, but it loses serious points for being one of the last new cars to lack standard automatic emergency braking. This collision-avoidance tech is nearly universally standard today, but Chevy charges more than $1,000 for the feature.

How much does the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu cost?

A new Malibu will set you back about $23,000 in base L guise, but you’ll be limited to just two exterior colors. Plan on about $24,200 for the Malibu LS that’s far more likely to be parked on your local dealer’s lot.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Malibu Premier tops $36,000 with the safety gear we think ought to be standard these days.

Where is the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu made?

In Kansas City, Kansas.