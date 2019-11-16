The 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is a middling mid-size sedan that’s largely overlooked in the midst of the great SUV and crossover onslaught. Though it’s stylish and comfortable, curious absences in active safety make it forgettable even in its own shrinking segment. We give the 2020 Malibu 5.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Malibu gets minimal changes amounting to two new exterior colors and a new grille and wheel design for RS trim models. Unfortunately, the thrifty Malibu Hybrid is gone this year following slow sales. This year Chevy offers the Malibu L, LS, RS, LT, and Premier.

With a mid-cycle refresh just last year, the Malibu looks sharp and handsome as ever, which is high praise for a mid-size sedan. A super-wide grille and a sloping roofline make for a more coupe-like look than many competitors, as does the tapered tail end. Paired with the handsome RS package, it’s a good-looking sedan by any account. The interior warrants less praise, however, with a lackluster design that features a big, standard touchscreen front and center with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Forward motivation comes from a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 163 horsepower through the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Unlike other CVTs among mid-size sedans, the Chevy’s features simulated “gears” to alleviate the rubber band feel of this type of gearbox. Those looking for more power will want the 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 250 hp, as well as its smooth 9-speed automatic. Fuel economy is good for the base model at 32 mpg combined thanks to its small-displacement engine and thrifty transmission; handling is direct and competent, but not as sporty as rivals like the Mazda 6, and ride quality is comfortable and quiet.

The Chevy Malibu falls short in safety and in standard features. While a big touchscreen with smartphone connectivity comes with each Malibu, Chevy omits standard active safety tech on lower-priced models, and there are blemishes on its crash-test record.