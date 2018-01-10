2018 Chevrolet Malibu Review

#6 in Mid-Size Cars
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2018 Chevrolet Malibu 4-door Sedan Premier w/2LZ Angular Front Exterior View
2018
The Car Connection
2018
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz
January 10, 2018

Rankings

A solid effort, the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu offers plenty of compelling reasons to lure customers into showrooms.

The 2018 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid contender in the crowded mid-size sedan class.

It stands out for its attractive styling, refined demeanor, and efficient hybrid powertrain, but we wish that its high-tech safety equipment didn’t require ponying up quite so much cash for a loaded model. Overall, we’ve assigned it a 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Only mild changes apply to the 2018 Malibu. A Redline appearance package is offered, as is a new paint color. A bigger gas tank appears in all models: Malibu L, LS, and LT.

Review continues below

With the Malibu, Chevy offers tidy sheet metal with some lovely curves that cloak a large passenger cabin. Inside, it's roomy and clearly laid out. The cabin pairs a high-resolution 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on most models. Those features aren't found on the fleet-oriented Malibu L, a bargain model marketed to rental car firms and corporate users, not retail buyers.

Under most Malibu hoods sits a choice of 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo-4 engines, both mated to automatic transmissions. Unlike a couple of rivals, the Malibu is front-wheel drive-only. At around 3,100 pounds, it’s among the lightest mid-size sedans, which helps it feel more nimble and sporty—although the Malibu is more about relaxed cruising than it is tearing up a race track.

The ace up the Malibu’s tailored sleeve is its optional hybrid powertrain. It pairs a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder to a 1.5-kwh lithium-ion battery pack that lets it run up to 55 mph on electricity alone and earns it an impressive 48 mpg combined.

A wide range of Malibus are on offer: L, LS, LT, and Premium variants that run the gamut from spartan to encroaching-on-Cadillac territory. All models perform well in crash testing and two versions of automatic emergency braking are available on LT and Premium models.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

7.3
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 7
Performance 6
Comfort & Quality 8
Safety 7
Features 8
Fuel Economy 8
