The 2019 Chevrolet Impala delivers muscular style and a spacious, comfortable interior without the land-yacht ride of full-size sedans of yore.

It’s a handsome, likeable sedan, but limited standard active safety gear keeps its rating to 5.8 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Impala is much like last year’s and is available in LS, LT, and Premier trim levels. A 2.5-liter inline-4 engine comes standard while the optional 3.6-liter V-6 is worthwhile. Both engines pair to 6-speed automatic transmissions and shuttle power to the front wheels.

Review continues below

The V-6 provides good acceleration, but it’s a far cry from the Impala SS you might remember. Instead, the latest Impala aims to be a comfortable boulevardier with good room for four or five adults, plus their luggage.

At around $29,000 to start, the base Impala LS is a lot of car for the money—and it’s unusually stylish for a big sedan with its bulging fenders and generous chrome. We especially like the 19-inch alloy wheels available on LT and Premier trims.

Inside, all models have a big 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, but Chevy restricts advanced crash-avoidance tech to the Premier trim level. Cloth seats come standard, while leather is optional on the LT and included on the Premier.

Given its dimensions and heft, the Impala is reasonably fuel-efficient. V-6 models check in at 19 mpg city, 28 highway, 22 combined, but there is no hybrid Impala available.