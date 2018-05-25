The 2018 Chevy Impala cuts a fine full-size figure, if you're into that sort of thing. If you're admiring Avalons and Azeras, and musing a Maxima, we bet the Impala holds some strong appeal, too.

With the latest Impala, Chevy offers a comfortable four-door cruiser for four or five adults that's easy on gas, relatively fun to drive, and modestly handsome. Its predecessor certainly was none of those things.

The 2018 Chevrolet Impala earns a 6.7 out of 10 on our overall scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year’s Impala changes very little from last year’s version, aside from a few new paint schemes and a little more standard equipment across all models, starting with the Chevy Impala LS as base.

A rearview camera is standard across all cars now, and even base models get an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility—still a relative rarity for a car starting at $28,375, including delivery.

All versions get the same sharp styling that ushered in a good era for styling from General Motors. Other front-drive offerings from GM keep the same crisp shapes, especially around the front and rear fenders.

Chevrolet Impala Premier editions punch a little further up on luxury weight classes with standard navigation, Bose premium audio, and wireless cellphone charging.

All Impalas come with a 6-speed automatic and a choice between a 2.5-liter inline-4 or a 3.6-liter V-6. Mainstream full-sizers like the Impala have largely fallen by the wayside, so even though the Chevy’s powerplant sounds advanced for 2012—it’s still somewhat competitive.

The Chevy Malibu, which is nearly identically sized, offers a smaller displacement, turbocharged engine or a hybrid powertrain for economy-first buyers.