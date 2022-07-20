What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox? What does it compare to?

With the Equinox, Chevy has a compact crossover vehicle that can seat five. It’s a rival for vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Nissan Rogue.

Is the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox a good SUV?

While it does little to stand out in the crowded small SUV segment, the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox is spacious and offers approachable tech. It rates 5.7 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox?

The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox largely carries over after a revamp last year.

Offered in LS, RS, LT, and Premier trim levels, the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox wears clean, conservative lines that sit over a spacious cabin. The 2023 Equinox can look dowdy in base LS garb, but sporty RS and chrome-clad Premier versions look sufficiently dressy enough to match their price tags.

A 1.5-liter turbo-4 spins 170 hp to the front or all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic combination. This setup is down on power and gears against many competitors, though the Chevy serves up a refined feel and a comfortable ride.

The cabin is just as unremarkable, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Look for plenty of room for four adults or five in a pinch, plus a huge cargo area, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an optional surround-view camera system.

Good crash-test ratings and standard automatic emergency braking add appeal, though we’d spend up for optional adaptive cruise control.

How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox cost?

Pricing for 2023 hasn’t been made available yet, but it shouldn’t stray too far from last year’s roughly $28,000 start for the base LS trim.

We’d still spend up for the LT, which for an additional $1,100 comes with a power-adjustable driver’s seat and serves as the gateway to even more options.

Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox made?

In Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada.