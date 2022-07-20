Likes
- Spacious interior
- Wireless smartphone tech
- Comfortable ride
- Decent crash-test scores
Dislikes
- Anonymous looks
- Anonymous personality
- Somewhat small screens
- So-so fuel economy
Buying tip
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox is a solid overall choice, but competitors offer more pizazz, personality, and punch.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox? What does it compare to?
With the Equinox, Chevy has a compact crossover vehicle that can seat five. It’s a rival for vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Nissan Rogue.
Is the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox a good SUV?
While it does little to stand out in the crowded small SUV segment, the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox is spacious and offers approachable tech. It rates 5.7 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox?
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox largely carries over after a revamp last year.
Offered in LS, RS, LT, and Premier trim levels, the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox wears clean, conservative lines that sit over a spacious cabin. The 2023 Equinox can look dowdy in base LS garb, but sporty RS and chrome-clad Premier versions look sufficiently dressy enough to match their price tags.
A 1.5-liter turbo-4 spins 170 hp to the front or all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic combination. This setup is down on power and gears against many competitors, though the Chevy serves up a refined feel and a comfortable ride.
The cabin is just as unremarkable, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Look for plenty of room for four adults or five in a pinch, plus a huge cargo area, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an optional surround-view camera system.
Good crash-test ratings and standard automatic emergency braking add appeal, though we’d spend up for optional adaptive cruise control.
How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox cost?
Pricing for 2023 hasn’t been made available yet, but it shouldn’t stray too far from last year’s roughly $28,000 start for the base LS trim.
We’d still spend up for the LT, which for an additional $1,100 comes with a power-adjustable driver’s seat and serves as the gateway to even more options.
Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox made?
In Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada.
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
Styling
Bland but not totally boring, the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox is a good way to blend in.
Is the Chevrolet Equinox a good-looking car?
Thoroughly unexciting, the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox is just plain average on our scale. We rate it at 5 out of 10.
A facelift last year gave the Equinox fresh, if not exactly compelling, new details. Its two-box shape has cohesive curves in all the right places, starting with a broad grille and headlights that jut back toward the front wheels. Plenty of surface detailing along the sides adds some interest, while the tail has a clean, plain look.
LS and LT versions have alloy wheels, while the RS swaps in blacked-out trim. The range-topping Premier is dressed up with the biggest wheels and plenty of chrome accents, if that matters.
Inside, the Equinox is more about form than function. The high 7.0- or optional 8.0-inch touchscreen is easy enough to reach. Hints of metallic trim relieve an otherwise anodyne, sterile experience, though the Premier’s stitched surfaces are a pleasant surprise.
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
Performance
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox is short on driving thrills, but it is comfortable enough.
Is the Chevrolet Equinox 4WD?
It can be. All-wheel-drive is optional across the line, but don’t look for any of the mud-plugging ability you might find in competitors such as the Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4. The Equinox sits low to the ground.
The comfort-oriented suspension does a nice job absorbing bumps. Well-weighted steering adds confidence, if not athleticism. Skip the available 19-inch alloy wheels and stick with the standard wheels that have bigger, bump-absorbing tire sidewalls, if you want the smoothest ride quality.
How fast is the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox?
A 1.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque drives the wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration is fine, but not especially quick. The automatic gearbox does a good job fading into the background, though the extra cogs offered by some competitors result in easier access to their power bands and better fuel economy.
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox has great space for adults and their gear.
Count a spacious cabin among the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox’s assets, but don’t look for dressy furnishings. The 2023 Equinox has good space for four adults and a big cargo area, netting it a 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
Base LS models want for features, but higher-end versions are nicer. You’ll find a manually-adjustable driver’s seat and chintzy upholstery until you step up to the LT with its power driver’s seat or the RS with its stitched interior trim.
Rear-seat riders have nearly 40 inches of leg room at their disposal, though we lament the lack of an adjustable bench seen on earlier Equinox models.
Cargo-wise, the Equinox’s 30-cubic-foot cargo area more than doubles to almost 64 cubic feet with the second row backrests flopped forward.
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
Safety
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox boasts good crash-test scores.
How safe is the Chevrolet Equinox?
It’s a 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to standard automatic emergency braking and a five-star rating from the NHTSA. The Equinox misses out an IIHS Top Safety Pick award due to a “Marginal” score in updated, more demanding side-impact tests.
Active lane control and automatic high-beam headlights are also standard, while Chevy charges more on higher trims for blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and a surround-view camera system.
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
Features
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox makes more sense the less you spend, to a point.
Watch the bottom line and the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox can be a decent value. It’s a 7 on the TCC scale thanks to good standard equipment and an infotainment system with wireless smartphone capability.
We’re still waiting on Chevy to announce 2023 pricing for the Equinox, but we expect little to change from the outgoing model’s roughly $28,000 base price, plus $1,600 for all-wheel drive. Standard fare includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic emergency braking, and cloth seats.
Which Chevrolet Equinox should I buy?
The LT costs $1,100 more and doesn’t add a ton—a power-adjustable driver’s seat, tinted rear window glass, and a digital screen in the instrument cluster—but it is also the gateway to ever-fancier optional extras such as a power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, and a sunroof.
How much is a fully loaded Chevrolet Equinox?
We suggest bypassing the $30,000 Equinox RS (unless you really like black wheels) and skipping to the Premier if you really must spend everything in your wallet. Add pearlescent paint, adaptive cruise control, navigation, and a few other bits, and Chevy will charge you almost $39,000.
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox earns decent fuel economy.
Is the Chevrolet Equinox good on gas?
Some competitors do a bit better, but overall the Equinox is reasonably thrifty.
The EPA says to expect 26 mpg city, 31 highway, 28 combined with front-wheel drive, or 25/30/27 mpg with all-wheel drive. That earns a 3 on our green scale.