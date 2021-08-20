2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Exterior View
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Exterior View
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Side Exterior View
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Seats
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Trunk
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Open Doors
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Seats
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Steering Wheel
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Gear Shift
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Engine
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Panel
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Dashboard
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Cluster
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Grille
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Audio System
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Temperature Controls
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Mirror
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Wheel Cap
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Air Vents
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Tail Light
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Controls
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Headlight
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Handle
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Side Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Side Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Side Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Rear Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Trunk
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Trunk
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Open Doors
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Trunk
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Front Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Open Doors
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Open Doors
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Panel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Instrument Panel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Steering Wheel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Engine
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Panel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Dashboard
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Cluster
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Gear Shift
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Cluster
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Dashboard
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Engine
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Steering Wheel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Gear Shift
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Steering Wheel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Instrument Cluster
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Dashboard
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Gear Shift
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Engine
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Grille
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Temperature Controls
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Grille
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Temperature Controls
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Temperature Controls
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Audio System
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Grille
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Audio System
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Audio System
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Headlight
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Wheel Cap
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Tail Light
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Handle
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Headlight
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Door Handle
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Door Controls
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Wheel Cap
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Tail Light
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Handle
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Controls
Shopping for a new Chevrolet Equinox?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
August 20, 2021

Buying tip

The Equinox LT with all-wheel drive and advanced safety features strikes the right price/value chord.

features & specs

AWD 4-Door LS w/1LS
AWD 4-Door LT w/1LT
AWD 4-Door Premier
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
MSRP
$27,400
MSRP
$28,500
MSRP
$32,600
See Full 2022 Chevrolet Equinox Specs »

The 2022 Chevy Equinox secures its passengers well but doesn’t stand out among snappier, techier crossover SUVs.

What kind of car is the 2022 Chevy Equinox? What does it compare to?

The Equinox is Chevy’s compact crossover SUV. Rated to seat five, and rigged with a turbo-4 engine and available all-wheel drive, it parks at the intersection of Practical St. and Value Rd. Pit it against a Ford Escape, a Honda CR-V, or a Subaru Forester. 

Is the 2022 Chevy Equinox a good car?

Review continues below

Safety is its best feature; otherwise, the Equinox suffers against quicker, better-equipped, more enticing rivals. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Chevy Equinox?

Chevy has dropped the former 252-hp turbo-4, added an RS trim level, and dumped the former base L edition, while it’s also tweaked the Equinox’s looks.

Sold in LS, LT, RS, and Premier versions, the Equinox doesn’t stand out in style as much as its prime competition. It goes for a plainly drawn body and interior with inoffensive curves and lines. It’s a utility vehicle and its shape captures that, relentlessly, as does its simple, neatly organized interior.

The 170-hp turbo-4 in the Equinox can’t generate the excitement of its former 252-hp version. Acceleration’s middling at best, and the 6-speed automatic in charge of delivering power to the front or all four wheels is a cog or three behind the times. It’s still smooth and unobtrusive—and the Equinox’s well-sorted ride and handling make it an amenable commuter car.

So does its interior space and safety set. Four big adults fit well; the Equinox lays out lots of leg and head room, though it no longer offers a sliding second-row seat. It does have almost 70 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seatback folded. All versions have automatic emergency braking, and the Premier edition has a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors.

How much does the 2022 Chevy Equinox cost?

The $26,995 Equinox LS comes with cloth upholstery, manual front seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto served out via a 7.0-inch touchscreen. Power windows, locks, and mirrors are included on the whole lineup. Chevy charges $1,600 for all-wheel drive on any version. We like the $29,695 Equinox LT, which has a power driver seat, a power tailgate, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen; dressed with optional blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system, it costs a reasonable $33,035.

Where is the Chevy Equinox made?

In Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada.

5

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Styling

It’s “anonymous” in fewer letters.

Is the Chevy Equinox a good-looking car?

No better than average, according to our eyeballs. It’s been finely tuned to inspire not a shred of controversy—or excitement for that matter. It’s a 5 for us.

The Equinox has been touched up this year, with slimmer headlights and a reworked front end. It’s composed of lots of gentle curves and gradual slopes, not a daring line among them, save for the faintly jetlike trim that splits the headlights from the grille. From the plain door panels to the blend-in taillights, it’s a design that could wear any number of badges, American or otherwise.

The cockpit’s symmetric shape groups vents and a touchscreen up high for ease of use, with big round knobs for climate controls and glints and hints of metallic trim to relieve the somber black-plastic atmosphere. It’s most dressy in Premier trim, where the dash panels get stitched leather to dress up what’s otherwise anodyne—the car equivalent of a workplace cube.

Review continues below
5

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Performance

The Equinox charts an average performance rating.

With the Equinox, Chevy has dropped the former 252-hp turbo-4, leaving its compact crossover with a lower-output engine and an older transmission to execute its daily chores. It’s a 5 for performance, straight up the middle.

How fast is the Chevy Equinox?

Not very. The Equinox now just comes with a 170-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4. It twists out 203 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed automatic, but it’s still no more than reasonably quick and modestly satisfying.

Is the Chevy Equinox 4WD?

It’s front-wheel drive, but a simple all-wheel-drive system is an option on all trims. It’s not set up for off-road use; it sends up to half of the Equinox’s power to the rear wheels when front traction slips. 

The Equinox can tow as much as 1,500 lb.

Commuting’s rather pleasant, thanks to the Equinox’s composed ride and too-tame handling that won’t offend any driver. It’s better, in fact, on lower-priced versions with smaller wheel-and-tire combinations, where it absorbs poor road quality with aplomb. The 19-inchers that can be fitted to expensive models cost a lot ($1,995) and seem less practical than they are stylish. It doesn’t have much steering feedback, but the Equinox has a light touch and keeps in its lane without needing frequent correction.

Review continues below
7

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Comfort & Quality

With seats for four and good cargo space, the Equinox’s ready to check any errand off the to-do list.

Chevy rates the Equinox as a five-seater, but it’s best bought as a four-seat wagon with excellent cargo space. It’s great at utility, though it delivers it without much enthusiasm. We give it a 7: Good front seats and swell cargo space sit in a drab interior without the best feature from the previous-generation Equinox.

In front, the Equinox’s manual-adjust seats have limited range and cloth upholstery. The more spendy versions have power adjustment for the driver (but not the front passenger), lumbar padding, and leather upholstery, as well as heating. Space is ample, and so is small-item storage, but the dash’s plain shapes and basic-grade trim takes steps back from the similar GMC Terrain’s finer polish.

With no sliding second-row seat as it’s had in the past, the Equinox still seats two bigger people, with a third squeezed in the middle for short trips. Its 39.9 inches of leg room makes up for the fixed seat—and so does the fold-down seatback, which upconverts the 29.9-cubic-foot cargo hold into a big and useful 63.9 cubic feet.

Every Equinox has active noise cancellation and middle-grade interior trim, but only the leather-trimmed Premier edition rises above its station in life.

Review continues below
8

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety

The Equinox does well in crash tests.

How safe is the Chevy Equinox?

Both the NHTSA and the IIHS give it strong scores. The NHTSA pegs it at five stars overall. Meanwhile, the IIHS dubs it a Top Safety Pick—while it gives the similar GMC Terrain a pass on the title. The difference? The Equinox has better headlights.

All Equinox crossovers have automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and automatic high-beam headlights. Higher-spec versions come with blind-spot monitors, parking sensors, and a surround-view camera system.

Review continues below
7

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Features

Spend less on the Equinox for the best value.

Sold in LS, LT, RS, and Premier versions, the 2022 Equinox is best in LT trim, where its standard features list and infotainment offset a mediocre 3-year/36,000-mile warranty and slim options. It’s a 7 here.

The $26,995 Chevrolet Equinox LS is the least expensive version, and it comes with standard automatic emergency braking, cloth upholstery, power features, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s $1,600 more for all-wheel drive.

Which Chevy Equinox should I buy?

Step up to the $29,695 Equinox LT, which comes with keyless start and a power driver seat, and can be fitted with a power tailgate, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and heated and cooled front seats. With a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control, as well as remote start, heated front seats, and all-wheel drive, it rings up a $33,035 tab. 

How much is a fully loaded Chevy Equinox?

The $33,795 Equinox Premier AWD has leather upholstery, a power front passenger seat, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and can be fitted with Bose audio, navigation, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch wheels. A fully loaded Equinox can carry a sticker price of well over $40,000.

Review continues below
5

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Fuel Economy

Gas mileage is one Equinox strength.

Is the Chevy Equinox good on gas?

With either all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive, the 2022 Equinox earns EPA combined ratings above 25 mpg, which earns a 5 here.

The 1.5-liter turbo-4 and 6-speed automatic combine for EPA ratings of 26 mpg city, 31 highway, 28 combined. With all-wheel drive, it’s scored at 25/30/27 mpg. A Honda CR-V, in comparison, rates 30 or 29 mpg combined, respectively.

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$25,800
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door LS w/1LS
Change Style
See Your Price
6.2
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 5
Performance 5
Comfort & Quality 7
Safety 8
Features 7
Fuel Economy 5
Compare the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox against the competition
  • 2022 GMC Terrain

    2022 GMC Terrain

    6.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Ford Escape

    2021 Ford Escape

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Honda CR-V (CR-V Hybrid)

    2021 Honda CR-V

    6.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Subaru Forester

    2021 Subaru Forester

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

    2021 Toyota RAV4

    6.5
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Chevrolet Equinox?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2022 Chevrolet Equinox Pricing Insights

  • 2022 Equinox arriving; good selection of 2021s remain
  • Lease: From $280 for 39 months with $0 down
  • Rebates: $3,000 off 2021s; $500 off 2022s
  • Finance: From 0% APR for 72 months
See Your Price