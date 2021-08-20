What kind of car is the 2022 Chevy Equinox? What does it compare to?

The Equinox is Chevy’s compact crossover SUV. Rated to seat five, and rigged with a turbo-4 engine and available all-wheel drive, it parks at the intersection of Practical St. and Value Rd. Pit it against a Ford Escape, a Honda CR-V, or a Subaru Forester.

Is the 2022 Chevy Equinox a good car?

Safety is its best feature; otherwise, the Equinox suffers against quicker, better-equipped, more enticing rivals. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Chevy Equinox?

Chevy has dropped the former 252-hp turbo-4, added an RS trim level, and dumped the former base L edition, while it’s also tweaked the Equinox’s looks.

Sold in LS, LT, RS, and Premier versions, the Equinox doesn’t stand out in style as much as its prime competition. It goes for a plainly drawn body and interior with inoffensive curves and lines. It’s a utility vehicle and its shape captures that, relentlessly, as does its simple, neatly organized interior.

The 170-hp turbo-4 in the Equinox can’t generate the excitement of its former 252-hp version. Acceleration’s middling at best, and the 6-speed automatic in charge of delivering power to the front or all four wheels is a cog or three behind the times. It’s still smooth and unobtrusive—and the Equinox’s well-sorted ride and handling make it an amenable commuter car.

So does its interior space and safety set. Four big adults fit well; the Equinox lays out lots of leg and head room, though it no longer offers a sliding second-row seat. It does have almost 70 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seatback folded. All versions have automatic emergency braking, and the Premier edition has a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors.

How much does the 2022 Chevy Equinox cost?

The $26,995 Equinox LS comes with cloth upholstery, manual front seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto served out via a 7.0-inch touchscreen. Power windows, locks, and mirrors are included on the whole lineup. Chevy charges $1,600 for all-wheel drive on any version. We like the $29,695 Equinox LT, which has a power driver seat, a power tailgate, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen; dressed with optional blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system, it costs a reasonable $33,035.

Where is the Chevy Equinox made?

In Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada.