2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Side Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Side Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Front Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Rear Exterior View
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Rear Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Trunk
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Trunk
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Open Doors
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Front Seats
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Open Doors
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Instrument Panel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Steering Wheel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Engine
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Panel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Cluster
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Gear Shift
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Dashboard
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Engine
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Steering Wheel
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Instrument Cluster
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Dashboard
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Gear Shift
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Temperature Controls
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Grille
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Temperature Controls
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Audio System
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Grille
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Audio System
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Headlight
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Wheel Cap
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Tail Light
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Handle
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Door Handle
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Door Controls
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Controls
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Air Vents
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Mirror
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Tail Light
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Wheel Cap
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Mirror
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Headlight
2020 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Air Vents
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Side Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Side Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Front Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Rear Exterior View
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Rear Seats
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Rear Seats
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Front Seats
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Trunk
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Trunk
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Open Doors
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Front Seats
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Open Doors
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Instrument Panel
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Steering Wheel
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Engine
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Panel
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Instrument Cluster
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Gear Shift
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Dashboard
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Engine
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Steering Wheel
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Instrument Cluster
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Dashboard
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Gear Shift
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Temperature Controls
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Grille
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Temperature Controls
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Audio System
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Grille
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Audio System
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Headlight
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Wheel Cap
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Tail Light
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Handle
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Door Handle
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Door Controls
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Door Controls
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Air Vents
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Mirror
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Tail Light
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Wheel Cap
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Mirror
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door Premier w/1LZ Headlight
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-door LT w/1LT Air Vents
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevy Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2020
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
February 6, 2020

Buying tip

The Chevy Equinox is related to the GMC Terrain, but GMC offers more luxurious or off-road variants of its model. Crosstown rival Ford overhauled its Escape last year for a better car-like feel and better efficiency, which includes a hybrid option. The heavyweights in the class are the RAV4 and CR-V that offer good looks and good space—and hybrid powertrains. The Subaru Forester is the sure-footed pick in the class with good value, albeit an aged interior by now.

The 2021 Chevy Equinox draws closer to the Blazer in looks and mission.

Chevy’s popular compact crossover has a new face for a new decade and a sporty trim that draws even closer to the bigger Blazer. 

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox will go on sale in fall 2020 in L, LS, LT, Premier, and RS trim levels. Chevy hasn’t yet said how much it will cost, but we expect that it will stay close to last year’s starting price of about $25,000 for the base, front-wheel-drive models. Top trims tempt $40,000 or more. 

Like last year, the Equinox is available with one of two turbo-4 engines: a 1.5- or 2.0-liter that is mated to a 6- or 9-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models and all-wheel drive is available. 

Review continues below

Style and performance

The updated Equinox dresses up its exterior with a chiseled front end that features sharper headlights, a more sculpted lower front bumper and chrome elements that play into the LED headlights. 

The body sides are mostly identical to outgoing models, although the rear end is tighter and sharper—and on RS models, sports quad tailpipe finishers. 

Inside, the Equinox is mostly the same as the outgoing model, except in high-dollar versions such as the RS, which features contrast stitching and embossed logos. 

Under the hoods of all Equinox crossovers will be a turbo-4, although outputs will vary by how deep your pockets are. 

Base models will get a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 170 horsepower and drives the front or all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic. 

Pricier versions upgrade that to a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 252 hp and drives the front or all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic. 

The EPA rated both engines last year at up to 31 mpg highway, which is on par with competitors. GM shelved a slow-selling but more efficient turbodiesel Equinox in 2018. 

Regardless of what’s under the hood, the Equinox rides on a four-wheel independent suspension tuned for all-day comfort. Chevy doesn’t offer an off-road-adjacent or high-performance variant; this year’s new Equinox RS is as close as it gets with bigger wheels and black accents. 

Comfort, safety, and features

Like last year, the 2021 Equinox seats up to five in relative comfort with room in the back for plenty of gear. Compared to other best-selling crossovers, the Equinox has comparable leg room in the back—nearly 40 inches—although shoulder room is comparatively scant. 

Behind the second row, the Equinox holds up to 30 cubic feet of cargo. That space grows to nearly 64 cubes with the second-row seats folded forward. 

We took umbrage with the stiff lower cushions in base versions of the Equinox, but we haven’t yet driven the 2021 version to see if it has improved. Otherwise, the Equinox is mostly comfortable for adults, although top trims with leather upholstery didn’t impress us in material quality. 

Chevy hasn’t yet detailed what active safety features will go into the 2021 Equinox, although automatic emergency braking and active lane control are now standard on all models. Active safety features such as a surround-view camera system, automatic parking assistants, and adaptive cruise control are optional. 

We haven’t heard yet what features will be standard and available on the 2021 Equinox beyond the usual trim levels: L, LS, LT, Premier, and RS. We’ll report back once we do. 

The 2021 Equinox will go on sale in fall 2021.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
See Your Price For 2020
Compare the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox against the competition
  • 2020 Ford Escape

    2020 Ford Escape

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 GMC Terrain

    2020 GMC Terrain

    6.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

    2020 Honda CR-V

    6.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Subaru Forester

    2020 Subaru Forester

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4

    2020 Toyota RAV4

    6.5
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Chevrolet Equinox?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used