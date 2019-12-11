The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox sits at the intersection of practicality and value. Though it isn’t best in class in any measure, it performs well in safety and has plenty of interior space for growing families; there’s a reason crossover SUVs like the Equinox have replaced mid-size sedans and minivans as the default family vehicle. A balance of style, comfort, and new standard safety tech makes for a strong offering, and makes for a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year’s Equinox gets a blacked-out Midnight Edition, new exterior colors, and importantly, active safety features as standard including automatic emergency braking.

On its surface, the Equinox won’t turn many heads in the parking lot, but higher-trim models have enough glitz inside and out to merit a nod. We especially like the bright and clear standard infotainment screen mounted front and center, and finished in a brighter hue like orange, the Equinox could be considered a handsome SUV.

Diesel fans will be disappointed as the turbodiesel is gone for 2020, but two suitable turbocharged gasoline inline-4 engines remain. A 1.5-liter turbo-4 makes 170 horsepower, while a 2.0-liter turbo-4 bumps the power up to 252 hp. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available across the range, and the base engine gets a 6-speed automatic while the upgraded engine gets 9 speeds. The Equinox rides and handles just fine, but even the more powerful engine is light on excitement. We reckon that will be fine with most buyers, though.

Fuel economy is again average, hurt some by the loss of the thrifty diesel model. Average mpg figures range from 24 to 28 mpg combined.

Inside, the Equinox offers average passenger and cargo space for the segment, and its appointments range from bargain basement to near-luxury depending on how much you’re willing to spend. Outward vision is far from perfect, thanks to thick pillars, but a good surround-view camera system on the options list helps mitigate that.

Thanks to many active safety features finally made standard for 2020, the Equinox earns a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS and great NHTSA crash test scores. Automatic braking, high-beam headlight assist, and active lane control are all part of the Chevy’s standard equipment now, making more affordable models an even better deal this year. Base cars get touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility; pricey Equinox crossovers have leather, a sunroof, and 19-inch wheels.