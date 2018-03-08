An above average base engine is the 2018 Chevy Equinox’s performance highlight, but it’s not good enough to offset a transmission and handling character that’s merely average. The arrival of an available 2.0-liter, turbocharged 4-cylinder with a slick-shifting 9-speed automatic might boost the Equinox’s score in the future, but for now, the 1.5-liter model’s performance is a solid 6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The new entry level engine doesn't feel entry level. While the 1.5-liter is good for just 170 hp, or 12 fewer than the 2.4-liter it replaces, the new engine gains 29 pound-feet of torque for a total of 203 lb-ft. Available from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, the 1.5-liter's power is far more accessible than the old 2.4-liter's 4,900 rpm peak. The turbocharged engine is quieter than the old base engine, too, whether at cruising speed or under hard acceleration, where the new Equinox emits a refined, smooth-sounding exhaust note with a hint of turbo whistle under heavy throttle.

This substantial difference in peak torque and its availability is a big part of what makes the new Equinox so impressive. The little 4-cylinder can climb steep hills with surprising gusto; a simple dip into the gas pedal scoots the Equinox ahead on a solid wave of turbocharged torque. It's not chest-bursting, supercar-like acceleration, but the performance is satisfying in the same way that an EV or diesel's torque is, delivering just enough ease to surprise.

This solid performance isn't just down to the engine, though. Chevy's engineers slashed nearly 400 pounds of fat moving from the last-generation, front-wheel drive, 4-cylinder Equinox to the new 1.5-liter, front-drive version. At 3,375 pounds, the base front-driver almost qualifies as trim these days.

While the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Equinox gets GM's excellent 9-speed automatic transmission, the base car uses an older and perfectly adequate 6-speed automatic transmission. It's smooth on upshifts, while downshifts happen with little hunting; in other words, the 6-speed mimics invisibility in a bid to be more commuter-friendly.

Like the last Equinox, all versions of Chevy's new crossover use a fully independent suspension with MacPherson struts in front and a 4-link arrangement in back. But the Equinox is light on feedback, both through its chassis and the electric power-assisted steering, making it difficult to measure front-end grip and the state of the road surface. Ignore this lack of confidence (if you can), and the independent suspension's outright handling ability is adequate. There's more roll, squat, and dive than a Mazda CX-5, but buyers seeking a little more zip may want to consider the range-topping Premier's optional 19-inch wheels wrapped in ultra-high-performance all-season tires that deliver more grip and confidence.

We tested the Equinox with both the LT's standard 17-inch Michelin Premier LTX tires and the Premier's optional Hankook Ventus S1 Noble2 tires, and it was never going to be a fair comparison; Michelin designed the Premier specifically for crossover and SUV owners, while the Hankooks are original equipment for sportier cars rather than sport utility vehicles. Still, we didn't expect such a vague, uneasy, and noisy driving experience from the Michelins. They squeal if the driver so much as looks at a turn with less-than-benign intentions. The Hankooks are an ultra-high-performance all-season and they feel like it. While that's not enough of a reason to upgrade to the Premier and then spend the $5,215 Chevy requires to get the 19s, we'd still suggest considering a tire upgrade for the 17s if you regularly encounter curvy roads.

