The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze compact car finally gets with the times. This year, the Cruze sedan and hatchback sport revised styling, updated technology, and a raft of collision-avoidance gear it lacked last year.

The 2019 Cruze, available in L, LS, LT, and Premier trim levels, can be had with either a 1.4-liter turbo-4 gas engine or a 1.6-liter turbodiesel, paired to manual or automatic transmissions.

We rate the 2019 Cruze at XX out of 10 points, a decent score bolstered by its good feature set and pleasant demeanor. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the Cruze features a handful of additional features on certain trim levels. The most notable is a full suite of safety gear including automatic emergency braking and active lane control. Unfortunately, GM relegates the most advanced safety gear to the range-topping Cruze Premier. That’s a shame, especially because most rivals make those features available across their entire lineups. To Chevy, safety is apparently a luxury.

This year’s nip-and-tuck gives the Cruze a new front bumper and grille, plus LED accent lighting on some trim levels. The sport-styled RS trim package available on higher Cruze trim levels now features black wheels and emblems.

Overall, the Cruze acquits itself well as a refined and competent compact car. With the exception of its thrifty turbodiesel, the Cruze does little to stand out among other compacts, but its list of demerits is equally short. Its roomy interior features good materials and an attractive design, and commendable road manners deliver good handling and a composed ride.

The Cruze turbodiesel delivers hybrid-level fuel economy, but its engine is short on refinement and can feel exceptionally slow away from a stop.