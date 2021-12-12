What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette? What does it compare to?

A mid-engine sports car offered in coupe and convertible body styles, the Chevy Corvette takes on rivals as varied as the Porsche 911 and 718, the Audi R8, and even the Nissan GT-R.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette a good car?

It’s fantastic. The Corvette puts its power to the pavement better than ever thanks to its mid-engine design. It’s also supremely capable on a racetrack, and its value can’t be matched given its performance. Our biggest issue is a lack of standard safety features. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette?

Offered as a Stingray model with coupe and convertible body styles in 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trim levels, the Corvette adds a Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition for 2022. The car starts out as a 3LT with the Z51 Performance Package and is styled based on the C8.R GTLM race cars. It also sports a Carbon Flash finish for the rear spoiler and side mirrors, custom wheels with the Corvette Racing logo on the center, and new side skirts. Limited to 1,000 units, each car comes with a numbered plaque, heavily bolstered GT2 seats, a custom car cover, and yellow seat belts.

Chevrolet also upgrades the direct-injection system, tweaks the engine calibration and cylinder deactivation system, and makes the low-profile spoiler and front splitter from the Z51 package available separately.

The Corvette cuts a striking mid-engine shape, with a cab-forward design that creates a short hood, wide rear haunches with large air intakes, and a clear, flat window over the engine. The Corvette creases still pop, perhaps more than ever, most noticeable in the angular nose.

Despite the engine upgrades, the 6.2-liter V-8 continues with 490 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque or 495 hp and 470 lb-ft with the optional performance exhaust system. The power goes to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The combo rockets the car from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds, and that’s before the high-power Z06 hits the market as a 2023 model. Fuel economy is middling at 24 mpg on the highway.

The mid-engine design helps the power go efficiently to the pavement, and also ramps up the handling and track prowess to levels never achieved before—at least without moving up the ladder to Z06 or ZR1 models. Available magnetic dampers balance agility with a smooth ride.

Inside, the two-person cockpit cants the controls toward the driver, almost to the exclusion of the passenger. Lined with leather and trimmed with carbon fiber, the cabin is tight but attractive. Gone are the days of useful hatchback cargo space, replaced by a small frunk and a wider area behind the engine.

How much does the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette cost?

Famously, the Corvette started below $60,000 when the mid-engine 2020 model debuted. Now prices are up to $62,195 for the coupe and $69,695 for the convertible, both including destination. The new IMSA GTLM Championship Edition runs $6,595 for either body style, and the ZR1 Performance Package costs $6,345.

Standard equipment on the base 1LT includes leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, remote start, and 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels. Notable options include a head-up display, a power front lift system that can remember spots to activate, and GM’s Performance Data Recorder that can record track sessions and record telemetry.

The Corvette falls behind in safety features, though. It doesn’t even offer the now ubiquitous automatic emergency braking. Only rear parking sensors are standard, and buyers can get a rear camera mirror and blind-spot monitors.

Where is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette made?

In Bowling Green, Kentucky.