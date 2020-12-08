What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Chevy Corvette is a mid-engine sports car, available as a coupe or convertible. ‘Vette-heads would say it compares to nothing else, with its V-8 heartbeat, a 0-60 mph time under 3.0 seconds, and a starting price under $60,000. We compare it to the Porsche 911, Audi R8, and Chevy Camaro

Is the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette a good car?

Review continues below

Supremely. Its performance to price ratio can’t be matched, and the C8 is quicker, grippier, and better equipped than its predecessors. It lacks the standard safety features found on most new cars, though. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette?

After last year’s radical redesign, not much changes. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard. Magnetic Ride Control ($1,895) is a standalone option. A new digital track tachometer display and seat belt safety device complete the tech upgrades.

Corvette designers swapped out its long hood for a mid-engine design that’s short on nose, big on rear, and long on looks from those passed by. The Corvette’s more creased and flared than before, and gaping side air intakes and a clear window over the engine suggest the drama contained within.

The LT2 6.2-liter small-block V-8 can generate a whopping 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Aided by a smooth 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and abetted by loads of low-end torque, the rear-wheel-drive supercar launches to 60 mph in under three seconds. Cylinder deactivation helps the Corvette attain an impressive 27 mpg highway from the EPA.

Leather lines the interior, and attractive trim pieces settle the cabin into a congested but comfy place. Snug power-adjustable seats provide comfort but that’s it—there only are two seats, and trunk space is limited.

Standard features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen, 10-speaker Bose sound, and remote start. Options include GM’s clever Performance Data Recorder for track days, and a power front lift system to automatically raise the front of the car.

The 2021 Vette’s shortcomings show up in safety. Automatic emergency braking isn’t available at all and a rear camera mirror and blind-spot monitors are options.

How much does the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette cost?

Starting at $59,995 including destination, or $67,495 for the convertible, the Corvette can top out above $80,000, before options.

Where is the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette made?

In Bowling Green, Kentucky.