2020 Chevrolet Corvette Preview

Our review of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette if you're interested in purchasing one.
Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Corvette top list of new cars owners keep the longest
According to a new study, Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Corvette, and a variety of Toyota owners are most likely to keep their new vehicles the longest, almost 9 years on average. The study by iSeeCars.com reported that the average length of ownership...Read More»
2014-2017 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC models recalled (again) for airbag, seatbelt issue
Last September, General Motors issued a recall for 3.64 million vehicles registered in the U.S. The reason? Software that controlled those vehicles' safety devices--namely, airbags and seatbelt pretensioners--might occasionally slip into "test"...Read More»
2016 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT: Compare Cars
Chevrolet's Corvette has been playing the sports car game for more than 50 years. Going head-to-head with it is a daunting proposition, but Mercedes-AMG’s new GT sports car might just have what it takes. The AMG GT and GT S were built to take...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
7.2
Expert Rating
$55,900 - $125,400
Every Corvette delivers power and performance, but the Grand Sport emerges as the track star with a reasonable price and a livable ride.
2018
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Carbon 65 Edition
7.8
Expert Rating
$55,495 - $83,495
The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette delivers unmatched performance for the dollar and the features to go with it; the looks are arresting but perhaps too aggressive for some tastes.
2017
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, yellow
7.8
Expert Rating
$55,450 - $83,450
The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette antes up stunning performance and great features; we're mixed on its boy-racer looks.
Compare the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette against the competition
