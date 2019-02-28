The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is an American icon and a performance bargain that is offered in a variety of flavors. It comes in Stingray, Grand Sport, Z06, and the new ZR1 models, as well as coupe and convertible body styles. Performance rises as you move up the ladder.

We rate the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette a 7.2 out of 10. It scores well for performance, style, and features, while gas mileage and interior space pull it down. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Low-slung and wide, the C7 Corvette is bedecked with scoops, spoilers, and ducts that either distract from the look or add to its sinister appearance, depending on your perspective. It has the air of a supercar, especially the new ZR1. The interior isn’t as bold, but it’s modern and driver-focused with trim that fits the price.

Performance is the Corvette’s calling card, and it’s baked in from the base model all the way up the lineup. Both the base Stingray and the step-up Grand Sport boast a 455-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 that launches the car to a 0-60 mph time as low as 3.6 seconds. An optional performance exhaust increases hp to 460.

While the base Corvette handles well, a Z51 package stiffens the suspension, upgrades the brakes, tweaks the aerodynamics, and adds an electronically controlled limited-slip differential to improve performance and track endurance. The Grand Sport features a wider rear end to fit larger high-performance tires that ramp up the grip. Aero improvements and Z06 suspension components also improve the Grand Sport’s track resume.

With its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, the Z06 delivers 650 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque, which enables a 0-60 mph time less than three seconds. A Z07 package for the Grand Sport and Z06 adds even more track-focused features to these already capable cars.

The new ZR1 is even crazier. It’s version of the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 turns up the heat to 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. The ZR1 offers a ZTK package with a big rear wing and an even stiffer suspension. The ZR1 is even quicker than the Z06 and it tops out at 212 mph. Both put up numbers to rival supercars.

All Corvettes offer a 7-speed manual transmission with downshift rev matching or a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

The Corvette’s interior is large enough for a pair of sizable adults. They sit on supportive base seats and track-ready sport buckets are available. The hatchback body style offers about as much cargo space as a sedan’s trunk. The convertible’s trunk is larger than that of other droptops and its power soft top opens or closes at speeds up to 30 mph.

Once inside, occupants will find the Corvette is well-equipped. It comes standard with leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a nine-speaker Bose audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a wi-fi hotspot. The available Performance Data Recorder can record video, lap times, and various telemetry data that owners can use for bragging purposes. We think it’s especially trick.

The Corvette has not been and likely will not be crash-tested. It also offers a small set of safety features and is one of the few cars on the market without forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking.