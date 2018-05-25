The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette is a classic—yep, even the new one. The lineup includes the Stingray, Grand Sport, and Z06.

On our scale, admittedly biased toward the 2018 Corvette's thunderous performance and lavish features, we give it a 7.8 out of 10. What we don't like? Well, gas mileage isn't wonderful, and interior space isn't overly generous. Both are nitpicks we'd skip over to drive one. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The C7 Corvette sits wide and low, and it wears lots of scoops and ducts. The supercar air is there, but we get a little eye-tired of the shape's busy touches. The cockpit isn't as flashy as the body, but can be trimmed out very nicely.

All Corvettes drop hardcore performance. The base Stingray and mid-line Grand Sport sport a 455-hp (460 hp with the optional performance exhaust) 6.2-liter V-8. The Stingray can have a Z51 package that adds stiffer suspension, upgraded brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, and aerodynamic tweaks. The Grand Sport has a wider rear end that accepts bigger high-performance tires. It also gets some of the Z06’s handling bits and an aerodynamics package.

The Z06 towers over other Corvettes with its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. A 7-speed manual matches revs automatically on downshifts. The optional, quick-shifting 8-speed automatic has steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. A Z07 package on the Grand Sport and Z06 turns those cars into beastly, controllable track specialists.

The Corvette has room for a pair of large adults, and space for their bags under the hatch glass. Supportive base seats get an upgrade to sport buckets for track-ready models. Convertibles have an automatic roof that opens or closes under 30 mph.

No crash tests have involved the Corvette. It offers few of today’s active safety features.

What it does offer is minimal distraction from its incredible prowess. All cars have leather, keyless ignition, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, nine-speaker Bose audio, and a rearview camera. The killer app: its Performance Data Recorder, which records video and lap times for post-track bragging and dragging.