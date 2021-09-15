What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevy Colorado? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck carries over mostly unchanged in a growing segment of small trucks. New smaller trucks such as the Ford Maverick join updated iterations of the Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Frontier.

Is the 2022 Chevy Colorado a good truck?

The aging design and lack of standard safety and convenience features dampen the appeal of the Colorado. It maintains a flat TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevy Colorado?

Refreshed for 2021, the only update to the 2022 Colorado is an off-road leaning Trail Boss package on LT and Z71 trims. The base Work Truck and off-road ZR2 remain the same before the expected redesign for 2023.

The Colorado celebrates its eighth year of this generation with an understated if not handsome birthday suit. Square wheel arches, muscular fender flares, and an air dam that can be swapped out for a skid plate or flanked by red tow hooks add some charisma to a classic pickup truck style that has grown stale. The interior’s mechanical console shifter, dark plastic cabin, small but simple 7.0-inch touchscreen, and climate control panel with buttons and dials tap into old school sensibilities.

The same could be said for the base 200-hp 2.5-liter inline-4, which we’d skip in favor of the 308-hp 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 275 lb-ft of torque and can tow up to 7,000 lb with rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is available, as is a turbodiesel inline-4 with 181 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque; it uses a 6-speed automatic, and can tow up to 7,700 lb or get up to 30 mpg on the highway. The classic truck vibe continues through the leaf springs in back.

Also in back of the extended cab are rear seats for two passengers but the space is best used for cargo. The crew cab seats five, or the rear seats can fold forward to give dogs a better view or cargo more room. A 6-foot-2 long box or a 5-foot-2 short box offered only on the crew cab offer plenty of cargo space and flexibility, with helpful corner steps and 13 tie-downs.

Chevrolet skimps on the safety features, limiting the availability of automatic emergency braking to certain packages sold on only a couple trims. An 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard on all but the base Work Truck (WT), which has power features, USB ports, and air conditioning.

How much does the 2022 Chevy Colorado cost?

Sold in WT, LT, Z71, and ZR2 trims, the Colorado ranges in price from about $27,000 to more than double that when going full buffalo with the Bison package on the ZR2.

Where is the 2022 Chevy Colorado made?

In Wentzville, Missouri, alongside the GMC Canyon.