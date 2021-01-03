What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup truck competing in an increasingly crowded segment, with new or redesigned entrants ranging from the Jeep Gladiator and Honda Ridgeline to the forthcoming Hyundai Santa Cruz and electric trucks such as the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Is the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado a good truck?

It gets a rock-solid average TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado?

The refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Colorado comes with a new Custom Special Edition, a beefed-up ZR2 and the Bison off-road package. All Colorados get cosmetic upgrades to the front and rear, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen headlines the cabin on all but the base WT.

Bulging square wheel arches carry over in classical Chevy truck form, and the mesh grille broadens to fill out square ends and revised lower bumpers with new skid plates. ZR2 off-road models flex the bulges even more with a wider stance, hood scoop, raised suspension, and a big bold grille that menaces in rearview mirrors.

There’s not much menace under the hood, though, with the Colorado favoring the same practical engine choices as last year, including a 200-horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and a 181-hp 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4 paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission; the 308-hp 3.6-liter V-6 with an 8-speed automatic balances performance with value and a 7,000-pound tow rating. With standard rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive, the 2021 Colorado comes with a cramped extended cab or uninspired crew cab and two bed choices.

Four trims offer mild variation between the basic Work Truck and high-end Z71, while the ZR2 stands out for standing out on any terrain. Vinyl seats can be swapped for cloth, then leather, but the plastic-filled dash and unforgiving rear seats leave much to be desired. The Colorado puts capability ahead of interior charms with a max diesel towing capacity of 7,700 pounds and about a 1,500-pound payload capacity.

Highlighting the limited feature set is a simple 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (WT trims get a 7.0-inch screen) flanked by large controls and buttons. Options range from heated seats to a sunroof, but Chevy skimps on standard and optional safety features. The lack of available automatic emergency braking and poor crash-test ratings are turn offs.

How much does the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado cost?

The WT starts the bidding at $26,395 but going full buffalo with the ZR2 Bison package will nearly double that starting price.

Where is the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado made?

In Wentzville, Missouri.