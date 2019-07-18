The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck has plenty of capability and excellent powertrain choices. As new competitors enter the fold, however, Chevy’s smaller offering is starting to show its age. We give it 5.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Colorado receives only minimal changes, including a tire fill alert system that honks the horn when the rubber is filled to optimal pressure. A remote-locking tailgate now is an option on the Work Truck (WT) trim and standard on everything above it. An upgraded touchscreen infotainment system is a new option.

The Colorado is well-proportioned and objectively handsome for a mid-size truck, but in the face of newer and flashier competition, its styling is starting to show age. The hardcore ZR2 model and even more extreme Bison dial up the off-road intensity and look the part, but garden variety Colorados are liable to get lost in an increasing sea of pickups on American roads. Interior styling is underwhelming, however, but that’s likely a non-issue for buyers using these trucks for work.

Review continues below

A 2.5-liter 4-cylinder is standard, as is rear-wheel-drive and a 6-speed manual transmission, but most Colorados leave the factory with a 3.6-liter V-6 and 8-speed automatic as well as four-wheel-drive. That 308-horsepower engine is plenty powerful for everyday use and towing needs, while a 2.8-liter turbodiesel with a meaty 269 pound-feet of torque takes the hauling and fuel economy crown, at up to 30 mpg highway. Four-wheel-drive V-6 models manage 19 combined mpg.

Trim levels range from the spartan Base model to the rock-climbing ZR2, with its 21-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, raised suspension, skid plates, and wide stance. A touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard and can be upgraded with navigation and 4G LTE Wi-Fi.

The Colorado comes in extended- and crew-cab form with either a 5-foot-1 or 6-foot-2 bed, the latter as standard on extended-cab models and optional on the crew-cab. Towing capacity is up to 7,700 pounds with the diesel engine and 7,000 pounds with the V-6, while payload capacity is about 1,500 pounds at the top of the range.

Safety scores leave something to be desired for the Colorado, which manages just four stars overall from the federal government. Forward-collision warnings are available as well as other safety tech, but there’s no automatic emergency braking.