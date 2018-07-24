The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is the midsize pickup segment’s jack-of-all-trades: a smartly-sized truck with efficient and powerful engine choices, a comfortable daily driver, and even an off-road superstar.

The 2019 Colorado range spans a wide variety of needs, and that’s why we’ve rated it 6.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Colorado’s changes for 2019 are minimal, limited to a new 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment in the base trim and a new 8.0-inch system for LT trims and up. The 2019 Colorado also gains rear USB ports, a 6-way power driver’s seat, an HD backup camera on some trims, and an available heated steering wheel. Finally, a few visual touches and off-road goodies like new wheels and skid plates are available, as well as three new colors, Crush, Pacific Blue Metallic, and Shadow Gray Metallic.

The base and Work Truck trims are fairly spartan inside, though better equipped than you might expect, with standard air conditioning, power driver’s seat, and power windows. If you’re looking for active-safety technology like forward-collision warnings and lane-departure warnings however, they are only available on the LT trim and above.

The Colorado ZR2 is a serious off-road machine, with a raised suspension, wider stance, and 31-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires. Essentially, the ZR2 is a Ford Raptor on a bit of a diet, not to mention on a budget.

Across the range, the Colorado is available in extended or crew cab format with three different bed lengths depending on which cab you choose. It’s also available in either rear- or four-wheel drive, and with a 2.5-liter four cylinder as standard. Most Colorados will come equipped with the optional 3.6-liter V-6 from the factory, but a 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4 is also available, delivering immense torque and up to 30 mpg highway with rear-wheel drive. The Colorado shares its platform, body styles, powertrains, and more with the GMC Canyon, a slightly more business-like alternative for the midsize pickup buyer, though less versatile in configuration than the Colorado.

With the right equipment, the turbodiesel Colorado can tow up to 7,700 pounds, while the V-6 manages 7,000 pounds. Payload capacity is a solid 1,500 pounds across the range.