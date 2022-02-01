What kind of car is the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro? What does it compare to?

The Camaro coupe and convertible ring with the echo of the 1960s, but double down on the performance of the 21st century. Rivals include the Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger, BMW Z4, and Toyota Supra.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

Review continues below

The Camaro can be amazingly quick and confident on the track, though less livable on the street. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.6 out of 10, with soaring performance scores and low ones in gas mileage and interior comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

The 1LE package is now limited to the V-8 Camaro SS and ZL1.

Chevy sells the Camaro in a range of trims, from LS to LT, SS, and ZL1. All of them share a body with Coke-bottle curves and throwback styling cues, from the texture of the grille to the shape of the taillights. The interior has some of those references, too, but it’s mostly a wash of black and gray, with a touchscreen to liven it up.

Chevy backs up the Camaro’s sinister shape with acceleration and handling that range from quick and nimble to ferociously fast and tightly strung. With the base 275-hp turbo-4, it can still reach 60 mph in as little as 5.4 seconds, backed by the sounds of a hard-working economy car; with the GOAT supercharged V-8, it snaps off electric-car-like 0-60 mph runs of 3.5 seconds, and when fitted with the 1LE track package, it affixes itself to the track (or the road) with the tenacity of a sticker on a rental-apartment window.

The Camaro’s a sin pit of fun, but it’s also really only suited for two people, and they should have shorter torsos if they want to wear hats or helmets. The back seat and trunk are mere sketches of utility. The safety roster lacks automatic emergency braking. In some ways the Camaro truly still is a car of the Sixties, but at least its crash-test scores are decent.

How much does the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro cost?

The $26,195 1LS has cloth upholstery, 18-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen as well as wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Get the $43,695 Camaro 2SS with the $7,000 1LE package for a track-ready car with Bose 9-speaker audio, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. The ZL1 costs at least $65,895.

Where is the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro made?

In Lansing, Michigan.