What kind of car is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is a performance coupe and convertible that has moved beyond its pony-car roots to compete with European sports cars. Rivals include the Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger, BMW 4-Series, and Nissan 370Z.

Is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

The Camaro is an excellent performance car. It has retro good looks, power in every form, natural agility, and available track capability. However, it’s cramped inside, its big engines drink fuel, and it lacks key safety features. We rate it a 5.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?

Chevrolet makes few changes for 2021, but it does add wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Camaro is available in coupe and convertible body styles and with a choice of four engines: a 275-horsepower turbo-4, a 335-hp V-6, a 455-hp V-8, and a supercharged 650-hp V-8. The 1LS gets the turbo-4 1LS; the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT can have the turbo-4 or V-6; the LT1, 1SS, and 2SS feature the 6.2-liter V-8; and ZL1 has a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8.

How much does the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro cost?

The 1LS model starts at $25,995. It comes with cloth upholstery, an 8-way power driver seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, satellite radio, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

All models appeal with their retro-inspired styling that aims at sinister more than elegant. The Camaro is wide and low-slung, with a long nose, short deck, and roof that looks chopped. Inside, the look is spartan.

Chevrolet imbues the Camaro with performance to back up its looks. All Camaros are quick, and the base engines are fairly efficient, but fuel economy suffers as power increases.

Handling is capable in any form with agile handling, and direct, communicative steering. The performance parts are also available to deliver the braking and cooling needed for track sessions.

The downside is the cramped cabin with its poor block outward visibility. While the infotainment is easy to use, the interior materials are largely uninspired.

Safety is the other problem. The Camaro lacks automatic emergency braking, a feature we think is vital. At least the crash test results are decent.

Where is the Chevrolet Camaro made?

In Lansing, Michigan.