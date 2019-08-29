The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro has graduated from pony/muscle car to true sports car. It uses a premium architecture shared with Cadillac that helps provide not only agility but feel. All of its engines are powerful, and its V-8s are the stuff of gearhead dreams. Outward visibility and interior space are drawbacks, but they are offset by retro cool looks. We give the Camaro an overall rating of 5.8 out of 10, which is aided by its many performance virtues but hindered by interior space, safety, and fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, Chevrolet adds a new V-8 value model called the LT1. It comes with the SS’s 455-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 and some SS visual cues, but offers an equipment list more along the lines of the turbo-4 and V-6 models. The LT1 joins trim levels that range from LS, 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT for the turbo-4 and V-6 to the 1SS and 2SS for the base V-8 up to the thundering ZL1 with its 650-hp V-8. The LS and LT models feature a 275-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 as standard, though LT buyers can get a 335-hp 3.6-liter V-6. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard for the turbo-4 and an 8-speed automatic is available; other models offer a 10-speed automatic, which is new this year for the V-6. Buyers have a choice of coupe and convertible body styles.

The 2020 model year also sees design changes that fix what had been a busted nose. A new body-color bar in the front fascia breaks up what had been a controversial all-black grille. The silhouette stays the same, however, and it features a low-slung look, a long hood, a short deck, high body sides, flared rear fenders, and a roof that looks like it was chopped at George Barris’ custom shop.

The Camaro’s calling card is performance, and it delivers with both power and agility. The Alpha platform that underpins the outgoing Cadillac ATS and CTS provides a strong, stiff backbone as well as some premium suspension components. The steering is especially satisfying, weight balance is exemplary for predictable cornering, and the available Magnetic Ride Control dampers improve both handling and ride quality.

While the turbo-4 and V-6 deliver peppy power with 0-60 mph times in the 5.0-5.4-second range, it’s the V-8s that stir emotion. The base 6.2-liter V-8 cuts the 0-60 mph sprint to 4.0 seconds, and SS models have cooling and brakes for track performance. The ZL1’s 650-hp V-8 offers supercar numbers with a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time and a top speed of 198 mph. The ZL1 and ZL1 1LE also come with the full kit of track-ready components. That 1LE package is offered on all models to make a great handling car even better.

Inside, the Camaro offers supportive Recaro bucket seats in most models, but suffers from poor outward visibility, a tiny rear seat, and a small trunk.

Safety features are another issue. While the Camaro has put up decent crash-test scores, it lacks automatic emergency braking, which is a no-no in our book.

Fuel economy can be an issue as well, but V-8 buyers don’t expect thriftiness. The turbo-4 and V-6 are fairly efficient and the base V-8 isn’t a gas hog, but the supercharged V-8 sucks in fuel like it does the horizon.