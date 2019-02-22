Forget what you know about the Camaro’s pony car and muscle car past. The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro is now a full-fledged sports car. Based on an architecture shared with Cadillac, the Camaro is light and nimble, and it offers a variety of powertrains that vary from perky to thunderous. It even rides pretty well for a sports car, though the outward site lines fall victim to its menacing design.

We rate the Camaro a 5.8 out of 10. It earns points for handling, power, styling, and features, but loses points for its fuel economy and cramped quarters. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 model year marks the introduction of the 1LE handling package for the turbo-4 Camaro, which makes it available with all engines. The Camaro also gets a revised look front and rear, an updated infotainment system, a new 10-speed automatic for the base V-8, a rear camera mirror, and newly available forward-collision warnings.

Review continues below

Design changes include three new looks for the front end based on trim level, new rear fascias, revised taillights, and some new wheel designs. Otherwise, the retro-inspired design is still there, with a chopped-top look, a high beltline, and wide haunches to underline it’s rear-drive layout.

Buyers can get the Camaro in LS, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, 1SS, 2SS, and ZL1 trim levels in coupe or convertible body styles. The LS and LT models come with a 275-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 as standard, but LT buyers can opt for a 335-hp 3.6-liter V-6. SS buyers are treated to a 455-hp 6.2-liter V-8, and ZL1s get a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that blasts out 650 hp. All can be ordered with a 6-speed manual transmission, the 4- and 6-cylinders offer an 8-speed automatic, and the V-8s get an available 10-speed automatic. Fuel economy decreases as power increases, though even the base V-8 isn’t too hard on fuel (provided the driver isn’t too hard on the throttle).

All Camaros are quick, it just depends on how quick you want it. The turbo-4 launches to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, the V-6 in 5.0, the base V-8 in 4.0 seconds, and the ZL1 in just 3.5 seconds.

The Alpha platform that the Camaro shares with the Cadillac ATS and CTS gives it premium bones. It’s a stiff structure that also provides excellent weight balance, and buyers can add to the car’s natural ability with the 1LE package, which adds suspension, cooling, and brake upgrades to improve performance. For the SS, it also adds Magnetic Ride Control dampers, while the ZL1 version gets aerodynamic elements, an adjustable suspension with spool-valve dampers, and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer tires.

The story isn’t so positive on the inside. While the Camaro offers supportive sport seats and good room up front, the view out of that gunslit greenhouse is blocked in several directions and the rear seat is for kids or sadists. The trunk is also quite small.

The Camaro has performed well in limited crash tests, but it lacks some safety features. Chevrolet adds forward-collision warnings this year, but the Camaro still doesn’t offer automatic emergency braking.