Is it a muscle car or a pony car like it has been in the past? No. We think the 2018 Chevy Camaro has graduated beyond those monikers to become a genuine sports car. Brilliant suspension tuning with some advanced systems, unrelenting V-8 power, and a balanced chassis make the Camaro one of the best performance cars on the market. We give it points for steering, acceleration, braking, and overall agility, and rate it a 9 for performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

A variety of powertrains

Any Camaro is quick. Your choice of powertrain will determine how quick. At the base level you get a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Chevy reports a 0-60 mph time of just 5.4 seconds, which is so quick that it seems a bit optimistic to our butt Vboxes. Still, the 2.0-liter is paired nicely to either the 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmissions. The manual has short throws and natural clutch engagement. In fact, it feels even better than with the V-8. The automatic provides smooth and responsive shifts, which is important with a turbocharged and relatively small displacement engine.

Compared to Chevy’s other engines, the 2.0-liter sounds docile. It howls a bit when pushed hard, but is otherwise relegated to the background. That’s anathema to the Camaro way.

For a little more power and considerably more sound, buyers can choose the 3.6-liter V-6. It features direct injection and cylinder deactivation, and it spins out 335 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque. Chevy says 0-60 mph takes 5.0 seconds. The V-6 emits a nice mid-range howl, something akin to a vintage Ferrari, but it drones up near redline. Chevy cheats by piping in some of the noises and amplifying them.

Next up is the 6.2-liter LT1 V-8, which cranks out 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. Punch the gas and it socks you in the gut like a prize fighter as it knocks out the 0-60 mph sprint in just 4.0 seconds. Both transmissions work well, and the manual has rev-matching downshifts. The V-8 is fantastic, wringing the best out of the Camaro and making it truly fast without giving up agility.

Sports car dynamics

Even in base form, with its stock 18-inch tires, the Camaro is stable, tracks well, and delivers a composed ride. Broken pavement doesn’t send the car in search of traction front or rear, and that’s without the high-end suspension upgrades.

A standard Camaro Drive Mode Selector lets drivers choose the driving personality. It has Sport, Tour, Snow/Ice programs, and in SS and other performance variants, Track modes that adjust the throttle mapping, shift timing, steering weight, and stability control programming. The Sport and Track modes let the chassis play, but the Camaro still sticks to narrow trajectories with precision.

The secret is the premium Alpha platform, which originated from Cadillac and the ATS/CTS. The front suspension has a double-pivot, control-arm and strut design from Cadillac, as well as a similar electric power steering system. These components help the Camaro feel present, alive, and stable in corners, with balanced handling.

The steering has some nice weight to it, even in Tour mode, and it cuts a sharp line. Dial up Sport or Track and it’s even more stable.

With the 20-inch wheels, the Camaro can bobble over patchwork pavement and pound over bumps, but the SS’s base suspension is stable at speed. Opt for the Magnetic Ride Control dampers and they calm the ride, blunt the impacts, and make bad roads tolerable. That’s the sophistication you’d expect from a sports car, not the brutality of a muscle car.

Braking is strong across the lineup. The SS has four-piston Brembo brakes that are available on base models.

Of course, Chevrolet ups the ante further with several performance models. The 1LE is offered for the V-6 and V-8, adding suspension, cooling, and braking equipment to make these cars real track performers. They can take the pounding of track duty while delivering improved levels of agility, grip, and braking.

The ZL1 is the ultimate Camaro. Well, actually the ZL1 1LE is. Both models boast 650 hp from their supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 as well as a host of go-fast goodies. The ZL1 can reach 60 mph from a standstill in a scant 3.5 seconds, cover the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds, and top out at 198 mph.

The ZL1’s power is dramatic, breathtaking, and seemingly unquenchable. Speeds rise quickly and become illegal without notice. The car squats on its rear haunches and goes. Its exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, drops several gears quickly for downshifts, and uses better shift logic than a human could for performance purposes.

Unfortunately, our drive in the ZL1 was limited to freeways, so we haven’t tried it on a track where it should excel. We also haven’t driven its crazier brother, the ZL1 1LE, which is even more track-focused. We’ll report back when we have.

