What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV? What does it compare to?

An electric hatchback offered in smaller and larger body styles, the Chevrolet Bolt EV competes against EVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y and Model 3, Nissan Leaf, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Is the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV a good car?

High-efficiency is the Bolt’s bread and butter and it also offers plenty of space, earning it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt?

After a 2022 refresh and the addition of the larger Bolt EUV, the Bolt mostly stands pat for 2023 except for a substantial price drop between $5,900 and $6,300. It also gets a Redline edition and a new red exterior color. Model choices include 1LT and 2LT for the Bolt EV and LT and Premier for the Bolt EUV.

The Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are virtual twins, though the latter looks like a puffed up version of the former. Both have a six-sided, blocked off front “grille,” a floating roofline, and a tall and narrow egg-like shape, but they don’t share any sheet metal. With a taller ride height, the EUV can be interpreted as a crossover, but no Bolt offers all-wheel drive.

The larger footprint gives the Bolt EUV more rear seat room, but not more cargo space. Both offer good space for four passengers, with about 57 cubic feet for cargo. Both also come with a 10.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Heated seats come standard, with cooling available, but the front seats lack the padding and bolstering for best comfort and support.

Chevrolet outfits the Bolt with a single motor up front that makes 200 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. It’s powered by a 65-kwh battery pack that delivers 259 miles of range in the Bolt EV and 247 miles in the Bolt EUV. The Bolt is efficient, even for an EV, delivering in excess of at least 3.5 miles/kwh. The motor makes it fairly quick, too, with a 0-60 mph time below seven seconds, but the Bolt isn’t tuned for sporty handling as it feels heavy and its low-rolling resistance tires aren’t the best for traction. It does ride smoothly, though.

Chevy offers driving modes that allow for coasting or one-pedal driving almost down to a stop. An 11-kw onboard charger allows the Bolt to charge to full in about seven hours on a 240-volt home outlet. However, on a DC fast charger, it maxes out at 50-55 kw. While that will add 100 miles in 30 minutes, it’s much slower than most newer EVs.

The Bolt comes with the right standard safety features, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and automatic high beams. Also offered are adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, and GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system.

How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt cost?

After two years of price cuts, the 2023 Bolt EV starts at $26,595 and the Bolt EUV is priced from $28,195, both including destination. Both come standard with an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa compatibility, wi-fi hotspot capability, remote start, LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt made?

Just outside of Detroit, Michigan.