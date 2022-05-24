What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV? What does it compare to?

The refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is an electric hatchback joined this year by a larger version called the Bolt EUV. The Bolts compete against the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y crossovers, as well as the Nissan Leaf hatchback and Tesla Model 3 sedan.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV a good car?

Safety scores aren’t in, but the squirty, high-efficiency Bolt boosts its score here to a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt?

A new body, refreshed interior, and upgraded tech round out the 2022 Bolt EV, but the biggest news about the Bolt family is the addition of a bigger model, the 2022 Bolt EUV.

Chevy says that the twins share an architecture but don’t share any sheet metal on the outside. The 2022 Bolt EUV is 6.3 inches longer than the Bolt EV with a wheelbase that’s been stretched 2.9 inches for more rear leg room. The roofline with standard roof rails extends a bit further on the Bolt EUV, and tapers into a chunkier liftgate that looks more like a crossover than the hatchback proportions of the Bolt EV. Sequential indicators with LED taillights bridge the bowtie badge in the back.

Tall and narrow, the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV sport a more vertical face with LED headlights. Slim daytime running lights point to a bowtie that sits over a diamond-patterned imperial mustache. The Bolt EUV has the same DRLs, like penciled-in bedazzled eyebrows, but the front lip wears a more significant walrus mustache.

In the cockpit, the Bolts are mostly interchangeable. The 10.2-inch touchscreen carries over, but the surrounding dash streamlines the two-tone layers of the old Bolt EV. The center stack no longer juts out like a pouty lower lip, and is instead flush against the dash. The climate controls run in a neat horizontal line, and a new push-button gear selector opens up space in the narrow center console for a wireless charger that bridges the stack and console. Along with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, it’s roomier for knees.

The seats can be heated and cooled, and the rear outboard seat can be heated as well. Cargo volume remains about the same at 16.6 cubic feet behind the rear seat (16.3 cubes in the EUV), and 57 cubic feet with the 60/40-split rear seats down.

Output remains the same from 2021 with its 65-kwh battery pack powering a motor system at the front wheels, rated at 200 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. GM expects the 259-mile range to carry over for the 2022 Bolt EV, and the larger EUV has an estimated 247-mile range. At 3,679 lb, the EUV is only 90 lb heavier than the Bolt EV, which is pretty light for an electric vehicle. Performance remains much the same with the Bolt EV and EUV: quick at the stoplights, best below 75 mph, and absorbent enough to rise above commuter-car rivals.

A new 11-kw onboard charger boosts charging times of about seven hours, but to get the peak rate it has to be connected to a 48-amp wallbox with a 60-amp circuit. With DC fast charging, the Bolt EV and EUV charge 100 miles in 30 minutes.

Unlike its other crossover SUVs, Chevy equips the Bolt with good standard safety features including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane control. Available driver-assist technology include adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, and Super Cruise hands-free driving system. The system can effectively drive itself for long stretches of time by monitoring both the driver and the road covering 200,000 miles of mapped divided highways.

How much does the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV cost?

An unusual price cut of $5,500 welcomed the 2022 Chevy Bolt at $32,495, including destination. The larger Bolt EUV starts at $35,495, and both models come with a 10.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa compatibility, and available wireless charging.

Where is the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV made?

Just outside of Detroit, Michigan.