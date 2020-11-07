What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Bolt EV is a small fully electric vehicle, with a tall-hatchback body style. It’s one of the most affordable EVs that offers a long driving range of well over 200 miles. It most closely compares to the Nissan Leaf Plus and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Is the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV a good car?

The Bolt EV is a competent car good for space-conscious urban commuting, and its spacious interior and strong performance help it stand out in its class; but it doesn’t have a lot of charm in other respects. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV?

For 2021, Premier versions of the Bolt EV now include DC fast-charging, and the KeyPass feature has been discontinued. A comprehensive mid-cycle refresh of the Bolt EV is due for the 2022 model year.

That refresh can’t come soon enough. Although the Bolt EV got a 10% boost in its battery capacity—and a corresponding boost in range—for 2020, the field of affordable electric vehicles has been growing by the year, and without GM’s eligibility for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit the price leap is very small to another league of more family-friendly electric vehicles.

Last year’s change made the Bolt EV’s battery 66 kwh, bringing an EPA range of 259 miles, while its 200-hp motor, front-wheel drive, and sharp, bright, and expansive 10.2-inch infotainment-screen real estate carried over.

Looks can be deceiving from a distance, and it has a lot to do with the proportions baked into the Bolt EV. Despite varied first impressions, the Bolt EV is set up to be a versatile little hauler of people and cargo—with room for four adults, almost 17 cubic feet of cargo space behind, and easy-folding rear seatbacks for larger cargo.

The Bolt EV has had relatively good safety ratings, although active-safety items have required too many option boxes—and that remains true for 2021. The infotainment system in the Bolt EV is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it offers a smartphone-based Chevrolet Energy Assist feature allowing owners to search for en route charging stations based on their car’s current and anticipated level of charge.

How much does the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV cost?

The Bolt EV hasn’t yet been priced for 2021. The 2020 Bolt EV starts at $37,495 in LT form, and the Premier version starts at $41,895.

Where is the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV made?

The 2021 Bolt EV is made in Lake Orion, Michigan.